Editor's Review Doctors at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have successfully removed a massive 4-kilogram liver tumour during a complex seven-hour surgical procedure.

Doctors at Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH) have successfully removed a massive 4-kilogram liver tumour during a complex seven-hour surgical procedure.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 16, the hospital said the life-saving operation was carried out during a three-day Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) Surgical Camp hosted at KNH from June 10 to 12.

KNH described the operation as a landmark achievement for the institution and the patient involved.

"This life-changing procedure was the standout achievement of the Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary (HPB) Surgical Camp held at KNH from June 10–12, 2026. It symbolizes hope restored and a second chance for a patient who once faced an uncertain future," the statement read.

The hospital said the success of the surgery was the result of collaboration between leading medical institutions and specialists from Kenya and abroad.

"This milestone was made possible through a strong partnership between Kenyatta National Hospital, the Europe-Africa Hepato-Pancreato-Biliary Association, the University of Nairobi, Aga Khan University, and visiting surgeons from the University of Science and Technology Hospital, Egypt," the statement added.

According to KNH, the complex right hepatectomy was performed by a multidisciplinary team of HPB experts and surgeons.

"Leading the surgery were HPB specialists Prof Soriman working alongside KNH/UON surgeons Dr K. Ondede - Director Surgical Services, Dr Muia, Dr Kaisha and Dr Nthambi as well as other local invited HPB Surgeons Dr Karan and Dr Misoi," the statement noted.

Beyond the headline operation, the surgical camp carried out several other advanced procedures while also serving as a training and mentorship platform for local medical professionals.

"The three-day camp also delivered 13 highly specialized HPB procedures, including four liver resections, one Whipple’s procedure, two hepaticojejunostomies, and six laparoscopic cholecystectomies.

"Led by Dr. Gibson Musila, Head of the Department of General Surgery at KNH, the camp went beyond patient care, it served as a platform for mentorship and skills transfer, strengthening local expertise in complex liver, pancreatic and biliary surgeries," the statement further read.

File image of surgeons at KNH

KNH noted that the successful removal of the giant tumour demonstrated the growing capacity of Kenyan specialists to handle highly complex surgical cases locally.

"Removing a tumour of this size demands extraordinary surgical precision, meticulous planning, and seamless teamwork. This achievement reflects KNH’s growing capacity to deliver world-class specialized care closer to home, transforming lives and reaffirming its role as a national referral centre where even the most complex medical challenges are met with skill, innovation, and hope," the statement concluded.

This comes months after KNH performed Kenya’s first orbital-facial prosthesis procedure in a public hospital.

In a statement on Friday, February 13, the hospital said the procedure was completed in January 2026, making the hospital the first public facility in Kenya to deliver the highly specialised reconstruction surgery.

KNH detailed that the procedure was performed on 65-year-old John Munyiri, a farmer from Laikipia County, who had been battling a rare and aggressive sinus cancer.

"For 65-year-old Mr. John Munyiri, a farmer from Laikipia County, what began as a stubborn blockage in his left nostril slowly turned into a life-altering ordeal. Months later, his eye became swollen and watery, and daily life farming, sleeping, even speaking grew increasingly difficult.

"A biopsy confirmed the devastating diagnosis: maxillary carcinoma, a rare and aggressive cancer of the sinus. In June 2022, he was referred to Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH), where he underwent 25 sessions of radiotherapy in a determined fight to stop the disease from spreading," the statement read.

The hospital explained that although radiotherapy was administered, the disease advanced and required radical surgery to save his life.

"Despite treatment, the cancer required radical surgery in June 2023. Doctors removed his left eye, part of his nose, and sections of his upper jaw to save his life. When he woke up, he was cancer-free but physically transformed.

"The victory over cancer came with a heavy emotional cost. Looking in the mirror was painful. Walking with an eye patch drew stares. For a man deeply rooted in community life, the visible changes quietly eroded his confidence," the statement added.

Following the life-saving operation, KNH said its specialists embarked on a structured rehabilitation plan to restore the patient’s speech and feeding functions through prosthetic intervention.

"His journey did not end in the operating theatre. At the KNH Dental Unit, the Maxillofacial and Prosthodontics teams focused on restoring both his function and dignity. Once healed, he was fitted with a customized maxillary obturator to close the gap between his mouth and nasal cavity, enabling him to speak clearly and eat properly again.

"Dentures followed, and with continued speech therapy and prosthetic support, he gradually regained essential daily functions many people take for granted," the statement further read.

KNH further noted that beyond physical recovery, the emotional impact of losing part of his face remained significant, prompting the team to pursue a permanent facial restoration solution.