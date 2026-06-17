Editor's Review The lawmaker condemned the incident, saying violence should not be tolerated in society and emphasizing the right of every person to live in safety.

Emurua Dikirr MP David Keter has condemned the killing of a supporter whose body was discovered along the Mogondo-Soget road, and called for investigations to bring those responsible to justice.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 16, Keter expressed shock and sorrow following the death of Mathew Rono, popularly known as Mathayo, from Kibailuk Village in Mogondo Ward.

"I have received with great shock and deep sadness the news of the murder of Mr. Mathew Rono, popularly known as Mathayo, a friend and supporter from Kibailuk Village in Mogondo Ward, whose body was found last night along Mogondo-Soget road," he said.

Keter condemned the incident, saying violence should not be tolerated in society and emphasizing the right of every person to live in safety.

"Such acts of violence have no place in our society and should never be allowed to happen among us. Every person has the right to live in peace and safety," he added.

Keter said he had already engaged local administrators and urged investigative agencies to expedite inquiries into the matter.

"Following this tragic incident, I have spoken with Dikirr senior administrative officers and urged them, together with all relevant investigative agencies, to move with speed in carrying out investigations and ensure that those responsible are identified, arrested, and brought to justice without delay," he noted.

Keter also appealed to residents to remain calm and assist investigators with any information that could help uncover the circumstances surrounding the killing.

"I also call upon residents to remain calm and cooperate with investigators by providing any information that may help establish the truth. To the family of Mathayo, his relatives, friends, and the people of Kibailuk, I extend my heartfelt condolences for this painful loss," he concluded.

File image of Emurua Dikirr MP David Keter

Elsewhere, detectives have arrested a man who had been on the run after allegedly stabbing his wife to death during a domestic dispute in Mwihoko, Kiambu County.

In a statement, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) said the suspect was apprehended following a manhunt launched after the fatal incident that occurred on June 14.

"Githurai detectives have arrested a man who had been on the run following the fatal stabbing of his wife, 47-year-old Elizabeth Wambui, in a tragic incident that occurred on June 14, 2026, in Mwihoko, Kiambu County," the statement read.

The agency said investigations established that the incident occurred at the victim's shop in the Delta area of Mwihoko Township following a domestic disagreement.

"According to a report lodged at Mwihoko Police Station, a domestic altercation erupted at Wambui's shop in Delta area of Mwihoko Township. During the confrontation, the husband allegedly stabbed the wife on the right side of the chest with a spearhead, inflicting injuries that proved fatal before fleeing the scene," the statement added.

The detectives added that officers who responded to the scene found the woman critically injured and rushed her to hospital, but efforts to save her were unsuccessful.

"Officers responded swiftly to the scene, discovering Wambui lying in a pool of her own blood, bleeding profusely.

"Despite their swift action, rushing her to Kenyatta University, Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH), she was sadly pronounced dead upon arrival," the statement noted.

The victim's body was transferred to the funeral home at Kenyatta University, Teaching, Referral and Research Hospital (KUTRRH) and is awaiting a postmortem examination.

Investigators also recovered the suspected murder weapon from the scene as part of the ongoing probe.

Police then launched a search for the suspect, identified as 59-year-old Charles Maina Karungae Kibue, before tracking him down in Nairobi.

"Following this, a manhunt was launched for the suspect, 59-year-old Charles Maina Karungae Kibue, who fled the scene immediately after the attack.Thanks to forensic leads, officers trailed and arrested him at a hideout in Kayole," the statement further read.