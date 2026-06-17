Editor's Review The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has launched a crackdown on fake motor insurance certificates.

The Insurance Regulatory Authority (IRA) has launched a crackdown on fake motor insurance certificates.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 17, IRA said the crackdown is being conducted along major highways and towns in Machakos, Kitui, and Garissa counties.

The authority noted that it is conducting the exercise jointly with the Insurance Fraud Investigation Unit (IFIU).

“Fake motor insurance certificates put everyone at risk. That is why Insurance Regulatory Authority and the Insurance Fraud Investigation Unit (IFIU) are conducting a joint enforcement and awareness drive across key highways and towns in Machakos, Kitui, and Garissa counties,” read part of the statement.

IRA explained that the team is weeding out fraudulent insurance covers from vehicles while also educating motorists on how to verify insurance certificates.

File image of an IRA officer checking motor insurance certificates on vehicles.

The authority urged motorists to be vigilant and always double-check their motor insurance covers.

“Our teams are interacting with motorists, matatu owners, Saccos, and traffic police to weed out fraudulent covers and educate the public on how to verify authentic insurance.

“Stay vigilant, protect your vehicle, always double-check your cover,” IRA added.

The crackdown comes months after the Association of Kenya Insurers (AKI) disclosed that 44 cases of fraudulent motor insurance certificates were uncovered in 2025.

The association mentioned that 27 cases were uncovered in the Central region, with four cases having been concluded.

AKI said the offenders in the four concluded cases were fined between Ksh15,000 and Ksh30,000 or serve prison terms of between four months and one year.

In another crackdown in the Coastal region, 17 cases of fake motor insurance certificates were uncovered.

Three cases have since been finalized, with one of the offenders being fined Ksh200,000 or two years imprisonment.

The other two offenders were slapped with a Ksh 50,000 fine or six months’ imprisonment