Editor's Review Leyen confirmed that Europe sees Kenya as a leader in addressing global challenges and a reliable partner.

The President of the European Commission, Ursula von der Leyen, announced that the EU will make further investments in Kenya.

In a statement made on Wednesday, June 17, Leyen told President William Ruto that the EU will boost investments in the country through the Global Gateway.

She revealed that the venture would not only create employment opportunities but also propel Kenya's rise.

"We want to go further; boost investment with Global Gateway to create jobs and support Kenya’s rise up the value chain.

"We will support better connectivity and the clean and digital transition," the EU Commission President reiterated.

A file photo of President William Ruto with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen.



Leyen confirmed that Europe sees Kenya as a leader in addressing global challenges and a reliable partner.

She noted that since the EU and Kenya entered into the Economic Partnership Agreement, trade between the two parties had increased significantly.

On his part, President Ruto described the talks he had with the EU Commission President as productive and revealed that the new partnership would be in three key areas.

"We agreed to deepen our partnership in three strategic areas: expanding trade through our landmark Economic Partnership Agreement to open markets, attract investment, and create jobs; advancing data adequacy to position Kenya as a trusted digital partner for seamless and secure data flows; and leveraging the Global Gateway initiative to channel investment into the infrastructure, energy, and connectivity that will power Kenya’s transformation," Ruto explained.

The Head of State added that the new agreement is a partnership of equals, measured not by aid, but by what the two parties build, invest, and achieve together.

The two leaders met at the sidelines of the G7 Summit in Evian, France, where Ruto is expected to address the G7 Leaders on a new global economic policy between the world and African countries.

Nandi Senator Samson Cherargei praised the President for representing Kenya and Africa in pushing benefits to all humanity.