Editor's Review KNLS stated that its Maktaba Kuu, Buruburu and Nakuru libraries will suspend operations from June 22 to June 27.

The Kenya National Library Service (KNLS) has announced the temporary closure of three of its library facilities for a week-long annual stocktaking exercise.

In a notice on Wednesday, June 17, KNLS stated that its Maktaba Kuu, Buruburu and Nakuru libraries will suspend operations from June 22 to June 27.

"This is to inform you that KNLS facilities that is Maktaba kuu, Buruburu and Nakuru will be closed for the annual stocktaking exercise from Monday 22nd to 27th June 2026 and to reopen on Monday 29th June 2026," the notice read.

KNLS said during the closure period, members of the public will not be able to access physical library services at the affected facilities.

"All library services will be temporarily put on hold until the exercise is over. Normal services will resume on Monday 29th June 2026," the notice added.

Despite the temporary shutdown of the three libraries, KNLS noted that its digital platform, the KNLS Virtual Library (Vtabu), will remain accessible to users throughout the period.

The library service further clarified that its headquarters offices will continue operating normally during the stocktaking exercise.

"Please note that KNLS Headquarters offices will remain open and operational during this time. We at KNLS value all of our stakeholders and sincerely apologize for any inconvenience caused by this unavoidable closure," the notice further read.

The affected libraries are expected to resume normal operations on Monday, June 29 after the completion of the stocktaking exercise.

File image of the KNLS Nakuru library

Elsewhere, the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) has directed all senior school principals to submit Grade 10 enrolment and textbook data.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 16, KICD CEO Charles Ong’ondo said the institute is seeking to verify the actual number of learners enrolled in Grade 10 by the end of the first term of 2026.

He explained that the verification exercise will guide the next second textbook allocation to public schools to ensure all Grade 10 learners receive textbooks for all subjects under the government's one-to-one textbook policy.

"The Institute is seeking to confirm the Grade 10 student enrolment data in every public Senior School by end of First Term 2026 in terms of numbers of learners taking various subjects.

"This will inform the second phase of distribution of Grade 10 textbooks in order to ensure that all learners have received textbooks in all subjects on a One - to - One ratio as per Government Policy," read the notice in part.

Ong’ondo directed the principals to submit the current number of Grade 10 learners by subject and the number of textbooks received per subject.

The school heads can submit the required details to KICD via https://forms.office.com/r/MqThQtBxQh.

However, Ong’ondo said Principals who have already submitted their data are not required to resubmit.

The deadline for submitting the Grade 10 enrolment and textbook data is Friday, June 19, 2026.

Further, the KICD CEO asked schools that require assistance, have yet to receive textbooks, or have received excess copies to contact the institute for support.