Editor's Review The ex-County had demanded Ksh8.3 million as imprest despite not attending trips to Mombasa and Dubai.

Geffrey Kimonge Mbogo, the ex-Director of Political Affairs, Taita Taveta County, was on Wednesday, June 17, arraigned in court over fraudulent imprest claims worth Ksh8.3 million.

In a statement issued by the Office of the Directorate of Public Prosecutions, Mbogo was charged with the offence of fraudulent acquisition of public property.

The DPP also told the Voi Anti-Corruption Court that the accused deceived his principal by claiming expenses for events he never attended.

These include trips to Mombasa, Arusha, Nairobi, events in Taita Taveta, and some in Dubai, the United Arab Emirates.

"On diverse dates between 20th November 2015 and 16th December 2016 in Taita Taveta County, the accused person fraudulently acquired public property from the said county government, to wit, a total sum of Ksh8,303,021.00 for various activities which he purported to have taken place in various places," the statement read in part.

A file photo of a gavel and handcuffs.



According to the Assistant Director of Public Prosecutions Evah Kanyuira, Mbogo knowingly made the claims for compensation with the Taita Taveta County Government.

However, the accused denied all charges levelled against him before the Voi Anti-Corruption Court.

"The accused person is also alleged to have knowingly deceived his principal by applying for various imprest warrants totalling Ksh8,303,021 for activities that he falsely claimed took place in multiple locations," the ODPP added,

Consequently, the court directed that Mbogo be released on a cash bail of Ksh1 million or an alternative bond of Ksh2 million.

In addition, the court ordered the suspect to surrender his passport. The ex-County Director was also informed that he could not leave the country without prior official approval.

The court further determined that the case will be mentioned on Wednesday, July 1, for a pre-trial.

The arraignment of the former county official adds to the list of current and former senior county government staff who have been arrested and charged in court for alleged graft.

Earlier this month, a Chief Officer of the Nairobi County Government was arraigned in court after officers from the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission recovered Ksh53 million after raiding his home.

Governor Johnson Sakaja suspended the CEC pending investigations and the determination of the case.