Editor's Review The changes were announced by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, who gave notice of a motion seeking the reconstitution of various Senate committees.

Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna has been removed from the Senate Committee on Energy following changes to the membership of several standing committees approved through a motion tabled in the Senate.

The changes were announced on Wednesday, June 17, by Senate Majority Leader Aaron Cheruiyot, who gave notice of a motion seeking the reconstitution of various Senate committees in accordance with the Standing Orders.

"I rise to give notice of the following motion, which is the reconstitution of standing committees that notwithstanding the resolution of the Senate made on the 12th of February 2025 and on the approval of senators to serve in various standing committees of the Senate and pursuant to Standing Order number 197, 199, 228, and the fourth schedule to the Standing Orders, the Senate approves the following senators nominated by the Senate Business Committee to serve in the standing committees of the Senate as follows," Cheruiyot told the House.

Under the proposed changes, Homa Bay Senator Moses Kajwang' will replace Sifuna in the committee chaired by Siaya Senator and ODM leader Oburu Oginga.

The motion also proposes that Garissa Senator Abdul Mohammed Haji joins the Committee on Energy, replacing Nominated Senator Beatrice Akinyi Ogolla.

In the Committee on Information, Communication and Technology (ICT), Machakos Senator Agnes Kavindu is set to replace Ogolla.

Meanwhile, Ogolla has been nominated to join the Committee on Agriculture, where she will take over from Kajwang'.

File image of Senator Edwin Sifuna

This development comes a week after Head of Presidential Special Projects and Creative Economy Coordination, Dennis Itumbi, claimed that Wiper Leader Kalonzo Musyoka and Sifuna have already formed a coalition party.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 10, Itumbi alleged that Kalonzo would be the presidential candidate and Sifuna his running mate.

He added that the coalition party would combine 'Linda Mwananchi's name and the Wiper Patriotic Front Party slogan, 'Komboa Kenya'.

"Let me congratulate my good friend Kalonzo Musyoka for finally agreeing with his running mate, Edwin Sifuna, that the name of their coalition shall be Ukombozi Linda Mwananchi Alliance," the statement read in part.

Itumbi disclosed that the coalition had decided to exclude former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua - this is according to intel he received from informants allegedly planted in the United Opposition.

He alluded that some of Gachagua's close allies in the United Opposition would sign Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) to join the coalition formally.

"Ukombozi, Linda Mwananchi Alliance has already attracted 7 parties that will sign an MOU in the next few weeks to kick-start their new vehicle.

"Eugene Wamalwa, Justin Muturi, Lenny Kivuti, Kawira Mwangaza, Irungu Nyakera and Kalonzo will all bring their parties to the table to put pen to paper and start their run behind Kalonzo," the statement continued.

Itumbi revealed that the purported new coalition party had also made up its mind on which candidates to field in Nairobi County for the Governor, Senate and Woman Representative seats.

"They have also agreed on their preferred Nairobi team. Babu Owino will run for Governor, Irungu Nyakera for Senator, and someone you do not like for Women Representative," he reiterated.

Itumbi claimed that Kalonzo would officially launch his presidential bid in August 2026.