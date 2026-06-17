Editor's Review President William Ruto has revealed that Kenya is exploring a partnership with OpenAI that could see Nairobi become home to the first OpenAI Academy in East Africa.

President William Ruto has revealed that Kenya is exploring a partnership with OpenAI that could see Nairobi become home to the first OpenAI Academy in East Africa.

Ruto disclosed the development on Wednesday, June 17, following a meeting with OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman on the sidelines of the G7 Leaders’ Summit.

"On the margins of the G7 Leaders’ Summit, I held discussions with OpenAI Chief Executive Officer Sam Altman on opportunities to deepen collaboration in artificial intelligence and digital transformation," he wrote.

According to Ruto, the talks included plans that could position Nairobi as a key center for AI learning and talent development in the region.

"We explored potential collaboration through establishing Nairobi as the home of the first OpenAI Academy initiative in Eastern Africa, expanding AI education, strengthening digital skills, supporting educators and learners, and reinforcing Kenya’s position as a leading hub for AI talent and innovation," he added.

Ruto noted that emerging technologies such as artificial intelligence have the potential to unlock new opportunities for the youth while accelerating innovation and economic growth.

"I underscored the importance of harnessing emerging technologies to create opportunities for young people, drive innovation and ensure Africa plays a meaningful role in shaping the future digital economy," he further said.

File image of President William Ruto

Elsewhere, Ruto awarded a charter to the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Kenya-AIST).

Located within Konza Technopolis, the institution is Kenya’s first public postgraduate-only university and is fully funded through scholarships.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 3, Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo said Kenya was drawing lessons from successful innovation-driven economies to accelerate its development agenda.

He noted that the granting of a charter to the university marked a key milestone in the country’s efforts to strengthen research, innovation, and industrial development.

"In this context, President William Ruto awarded a charter to the Kenya Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Kenya-AIST) in May 2026, marking a strategic milestone in positioning Kenya within the global frontier of science, technology, and research-led development," he said.

Kenya-AIST has been structured around seven advanced disciplines: Mechanical Engineering, Nuclear Engineering, Electrical and Electronics Engineering, IT Engineering, Civil and Environmental Engineering, Chemical Engineering, and Agricultural Biotechnology.

The institution is expected to produce highly skilled researchers and innovators capable of driving Kenya’s industrial transformation.

According to Omollo, the university’s location within Konza Technopolis places it at the heart of an expanding innovation ecosystem.

The campus sits alongside advanced manufacturing facilities, including the Lucky DJX Jeans Export Processing Zone hub and the National Data Centre, creating opportunities for direct collaboration between researchers and industry players.

According to Omollo, the university’s integration with surrounding industrial infrastructure is designed to ensure that research outputs can be rapidly commercialized and deployed.

The campus also features a robotics innovation space, a utility building equipped to support potable water supply, rainwater harvesting, and fire-water systems, and residential hostels designed for both single and married postgraduate students.

Omollo added that the institution has been equipped with reliable infrastructure to support advanced scientific research and innovation activities.

"Its operations are further strengthened by Konza's 2N+1 power architecture and a 200kVA backup power system, along with sustainable water reclamation systems, ensuring uninterrupted high-performance computing and laboratory research," the statement concluded.