Editor's Review Ruto told Trump and other G7 leaders that Africa will no longer accept exploitative relationships.

On Wednesday, June 17, President William Ruto told US President Donald Trump and other leaders in the Group of Seven (G7) that the world needed to pay attention to Africa as a continent.

Ruto told the G7 leaders that Africa is central to the future of global growth and prosperity and has the greatest potential to drive shared and sustainable prosperity.

He called for a change in the relationship between Africa and other powers from an exploitative one to a more collaborative one with mutual benefit.

"For too long, however, Africa's engagement with the rest of the world has been defined by the extraction of raw materials with limited value addition on the continent. That model is no longer acceptable.

"Africa is not seeking extractive relationships. We are seeking partnerships founded on sovereign equality, mutual respect, and shared prosperity," Ruto stated.

A photo of President Donald Trump listening to President William Ruto's presentation during the G7 Summit.

He revealed that within the next 25 years, Africa will produce 40 percent of the global workforce and will have a population of about 2.4 billion, which is a huge trade market.

The Head of State added that the majority of the minerals are essential in powering the global economy and future technologies.

Consequently, Ruto invited the leaders to invest in Africa to grow the continent. He added that the days of extracting minerals from the continent only to benefit other continents were long gone.

"Our proposition is simple: work with us to create value in Africa. Let us process our minerals in Africa. Let us manufacture in Africa. Let us build industries in Africa. Let us create jobs in Africa.





"Let us share that value through partnerships that benefit both Africa and our global partners. This is not only good for Africa; it is good for the world," the President told the G7 leaders.





The President noted that stronger African economies mean stronger global supply chains, larger consumer markets, greater investment opportunities, and more resilient growth.





He maintained that the continent is neither short of opportunity, resources or talent; all it requires are partnerships that recognise these strengths and help unlock their full potential.





Ruto reiterated that the future of global growth will be shaped in Africa and urged the leaders not to miss out on the opportunity.to build that future together.