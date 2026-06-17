On Wednesday, June 17, President William Ruto told US President Donald Trump and other leaders in the Group of Seven (G7) that the world needed to pay attention to Africa as a continent.
Ruto told the G7 leaders that Africa is central to the future of global growth and prosperity and has the greatest potential to drive shared and sustainable prosperity.
He called for a change in the relationship between Africa and other powers from an exploitative one to a more collaborative one with mutual benefit.
"For too long, however, Africa's engagement with the rest of the world has been defined by the extraction of raw materials with limited value addition on the continent. That model is no longer acceptable.
"Africa is not seeking extractive relationships. We are seeking partnerships founded on sovereign equality, mutual respect, and shared prosperity," Ruto stated.
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He revealed that within the next 25 years, Africa will produce 40 percent of the global workforce and will have a population of about 2.4 billion, which is a huge trade market.
The Head of State added that the majority of the minerals are essential in powering the global economy and future technologies.
Consequently, Ruto invited the leaders to invest in Africa to grow the continent. He added that the days of extracting minerals from the continent only to benefit other continents were long gone.