Editor's Review Musician Charles Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar, has responded to claims that he was heckled off stage during the Mataha Festival held in Thika.

Musician and former Starehe MP Charles Njagua, popularly known as Jaguar, has responded to claims that he was heckled off stage during the Mataha Festival held in Thika.

A footage from the event sparked widespread discussion online, with some social media users suggesting that he was forced to leave the stage after the audience chanted political slogans while he was performing.

In a statement on Wednesday, June 17, Jaguar dismissed the claims and insisted that the circulating footage did not accurately reflect what happened during the event.

"Ive seen an edited video circulating. I did not leave the stage during the Mataha Festival on June 13th. My fans do not believe in fake stories," he said.

Jaguar said the turnout at the festival demonstrated the continued support he enjoys from fans despite spending several years away from active music.

"Over 10,000 fans paid to see me on stage, several years after my long silence from music and they still sing my songs line by line," he added.

According to Jaguar, the interruption during his performance was caused by a technical issue involving the sound equipment rather than any reaction from the audience.

He explained that the chants occurred during a brief pause as technicians worked to restore the audio while he was performing one of his songs.

"What happened? The DJ equipment malfunctioned while I was singing 'Matapeli,' a very patriotic song. The crowd chanted during the short silence while the team fixed the sound. Once the music came back on, we finished the show together with high energy," he further said.

File image of Jaguar

Jaguar stated that he remains focused on his career and is not concerned by what he described as negative narratives surrounding the incident.

"I put God first. I am not deterred by negative stories, so keep editing. Thank you for your attention to this matter," he concluded.

Elsewhere, this comes a week after Lang’ata MP Phelix Odiwuor, popularly known as Jalang’o, offered to pay DJ Pinto Cahill following complaints that he was not compensated for performing at several Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) events.

The dispute emerged after DJ Cahill listed a series of ODM rallies and party functions where he claimed he provided entertainment services but was either not paid or only received transport reimbursement.

According to the DJ, the affected events included the Ragumo rally in Kisumu, Nairobi SDC, the Bondo Kango Ka Jaramogi Party Leader declaration event, a fundraising event at Nyanya Golf Club, an aspirants’ meeting at Royal Switz, and the Kisumu Wabiro mega rally.

In a statement, Jalang’o said he had spoken to DJ Cahill and maintained that the entertainer had attended the events voluntarily without any formal engagement from ODM.

"I have spoken to DJ Cahill regarding his claims that ODM owes him payment for services rendered at several rallies. According to him, he voluntarily attended and performed at these events without being formally engaged or contracted by anyone from the party," he said.

Jalang'o said the incident should serve as a lesson to artists and service providers on the importance of formal agreements before undertaking professional assignments.

"This serves as an important lesson for artists and service providers: never undertake professional work without a clear agreement in place. Always ensure there is a contract outlining the scope of work and payment terms, and where possible, secure payment before delivering your services," he added.

Jalang'o added that professional engagements require clear arrangements to prevent disputes and misunderstandings.

"Professional engagements require professional arrangements to avoid misunderstandings and disputes. All said, I’ll get him the money he has requested," he concluded.