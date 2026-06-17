Editor's Review The MPs claimed that their pro-government colleagues would frustrate the push to do away with PAYE for low-income earners.

Kathiani Member of Parliament (MP) Robert Kathiani sensationally claimed that their colleagues allied to the government will frustrate the proposal to suspend taxation of Kenyans earning up to Ksh30,000.

Mbui claimed that the pro-govt MPs have no intention of lifting the tax burden from Kenyans, and that alone explained their support of the Finance Bill 2026.

He stated that even if they proposed to introduce President William Ruto's proposal to do away with the Pay as You Earn (PAYE) tax, pro-govt lawmakers would oppose it.

"This is when we are supposed to draft our amendments, and we are going to propose what the President said: that people earning less than Ksh30,000 should not be paying tax.

"They will oppose it, and you will all be witnesses. We only have two teams: the team that fights for the people, and the team that is a choir for the executives," Mbui stated.

Kathiani MP Robert Mbui addresses the media outside Parliament on June 17, 2026.

The Lawmaker further defended himself for not being able to point out where the proposal to impose taxes on mitumba goods was mentioned in the Finance Bill.

He stated that the bill was only in its debate stage and that providing evidence was supposed to be done after the second reading.

On his part, Kajiado North MP Onesmus Ngogoyo accused National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang'ula of being unfair during the Finance Bill 2026 debate.

Ngogoyo claimed that Wetang'ula declined to have a headcount for the MPs who voted against the Finance Bill to proceed to the Second Reading stage.

He also accused the Speaker of allocating little time for the debate on the proposed bill and only reducing MPs to voters on the critical matter

The MPs in the Opposition warned their counterparts that pushing the 'punitive' Finance Bill 2026 without considering what Kenyans have to say would lead to unprecedented consequences.

Majority Leader Kimani Ichung'wah alleged that the MPs who are anti-government were making unconfirmed claims about the Finance Bill.

He added that Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro had not even followed up on the findings of the public participation on the proposals he had on the bill.