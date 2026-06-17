Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of six counties on Thursday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions that will affect parts of six counties on Thursday, June 18.

In a notice on Wednesday, June 17, the company said the planned interruptions are necessary to facilitate maintenance works.

The outages will affect areas in Nairobi, Kajiado, Uasin Gishu, Kisii, Kwale, and Mombasa counties.

In Nairobi County, the outage will affect parts of Spring Valley, including Kihara Road, Ngecha Road and adjacent customers.

In Kajiado County, customers in Gataka and Rongai areas will be affected.

The affected locations include Gataka Shopping Centre, Gataka Road, Wanugu Road, Nakeel School, Mayor Road, Maasai Mall, both Quickmart branches, Hellena Road, Olemotondo Road and adjacent customers.

In Uasin Gishu County, the interruption will affect customers in Chuiyat, Lingwai and Biindura areas.

Areas listed for the outage include Chuiyat, Kaplamai, Tulwet, Bindura, Kapngetuny, Kaplanga, Kaplamai and adjacent customers.

In Kisii County, parts of Gesusu will experience power interruptions. The affected areas are Chibwobi, Ibanchore, Gesicho, Musa Nyandusi Secondary School and adjacent customers.

In Kwale County, the outage will affect the Diani Beach area, including Little Star, Bustani, Magagaja, Diani Beach Hospital, Leisure, Leopard, Absa and adjacent customers.

Meanwhile, in Mombasa County, customers along Kilima Road and surrounding estates will be affected.

The outage will impact Kilima Road, Twiga Villas Estate, Harambee Estate, Simba Estate, Salama Estate, Nyali Plaza, Ores Estate, Oshwal Academy and adjacent customers.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

Elsewhere, the Commission on Administrative Justice has successfully resolved a land-related dispute in Isiolo County that resulted in the relocation of electricity infrastructure installed on a resident’s property.

In a statement on Friday, June 12, the Office of the Ombudsman said the matter was brought before the commission by a resident of Kambi Odha, who complained that officials from Kenya Power had entered his land in 2021 and erected electricity poles and power lines without informing him or obtaining his consent.

According to the complainant, the installation took place while he was working in Nyeri.

He argued that the additional power lines were unnecessary since both his home and property already had electricity connectivity.

The complainant further stated that the infrastructure appeared to have been installed mainly to supply electricity to neighbouring properties.

He told the Commission that the power lines had negatively affected his ability to fully utilize and develop his land.

The complainant also raised safety concerns, noting that some of the lines were hanging above his house, creating anxiety for him and his family due to the potential danger they posed.

He said he had repeatedly sought assistance from Kenya Power’s Isiolo Regional Office, but his efforts did not yield any action.

The complainant further alleged that during his latest attempt to have the power lines relocated, he was asked to pay Ksh75,000 to facilitate their removal and transfer.

Following receipt of the complaint, the commission on Administrative Justice initiated investigations and formally engaged the Chief Executive Officer of Kenya Power.

When the initial inquiry went unanswered, the Ombudsman issued two follow-up reminders seeking a response.

The intervention ultimately led to Kenya Power relocating the electricity poles and power lines, resolving the matter to the satisfaction of the complainant.