Editor's Review The governor is accused of orchestrating violence across the county through organized groups allegedly used to target critics and opponents.

DCP deputy party leader Cleophas Malala has written to the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, demanding the arrest and prosecution of Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa over allegations of sponsoring criminal gangs.

In the letter dated Wednesday, June 17, Malala accused the governor of orchestrating violence across the county through organized groups allegedly used to target critics and opponents.

"By way of this letter, I hereby demand the swift arrest and prosecution of Kakamega governor Fernandez Barasa for recruiting, financing and using criminal gangs to terrorize citizens of Kakamega County," the letter read.

Malala claimed that evidence linking Barasa to the alleged gangs had been collected from victims and individuals purportedly involved in the attacks.

"We have credible, verifiable and undeniable evidence gathered from both victims of his gang attacks and members of the gang, who confess in confidence to having been hired to intimidate, attack and maim citizens who publicly oppose the governor's political ideologies, especially his re-election in 2027," the letter added.

Malala alleged that the gangs had carried out attacks on residents and damaged property belonging to individuals perceived to be opposed to the governor.

"These gangs have gone further to break into homes of perceived 'offenders', steal and destroy property both at night and in broad daylight; while harming their victims, whose only crime is their voice of descend," the letter noted.

The former Kakamega Senator also cited an incident that allegedly occurred during one of his political meetings in Matungu.

"Last week while I held a peaceful consultative meeting with my supporters in Harambee area, Matungu, along the Mumias-Bungoma road, I personally and with shock, encountered and witnessed this gang attack my supporters using manchettes, stones and other crude weapons, in a futile attempt to scuttle our meeting," the letter further read.

He added:

"They went ahead and blocked the road with rocks and burning tyres. In the ensuing melee, several people from my camp were robbed and injured, including one hospitalized with serious manchette cuts on the head."

File image of Kakamega Governor Fernandes Barasa

Malala also accused local police commanders of failing to act despite the alleged attacks taking place openly.

"Despite these criminal activities happening in broad daylight and for hours, there has been no police intervention whatsoever, either during the attacks or after, in the form of investigations and arrests.

"The county police commander and Matungu OCPD appear to be on Governor Barasa's payroll and have blatantly abdicated their constitutional duty to protect citizens," the letter stated.

As a result, Malala called for the immediate arrest and prosecution of Barasa, the removal and prosecution of the Kakamega County Police Commander and the Matungu OCPD, and the arrest of individuals allegedly responsible for attacks across the county.

He also demanded a public assurance from senior government or police officials regarding the restoration of security in affected areas.

Further, Malala announced plans for a peaceful protest march by residents of Kakamega County.

He said the procession would bring together various groups from across the county and appealed for police protection during the event.

"⁠Further to the above, I hereby formally give notice of a peaceful walk by citizens of Kakamega county, on Tuesday 22nd June 2027, who will march to the County commissioner's office and present a formal petition about the grievances herein raised.

"The peaceful walk will comprise of women, political actors, business community, clergy, youth and victims of Governor Fernandez Baraza's lawlessness. We therefore ask that your office provides security during the peaceful procession, through your regional and county commands," the letter concluded.

This comes a day after Kanja issued fresh instructions to police commanders amid the emergence of goons and gangs for hire in the country.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 16, during a strategic engagement with senior NPS commanders, Kanja advised the heads to draw lessons from past incidents, learn from weaknesses and build on their strengths.

The top police leadership deliberated on assessing the national security landscape, enhancing operational preparedness and aligning strategies to strengthen the country’s security and safety.

"Addressing the commanders, the Inspector-General challenged them to develop efficient and adaptive strategies that maximise available resources to maintain law and order for all Kenyans, residents and visitors," the NPS wrote.

Kanja further issued a stern warning against the resurgence of criminal gangs and declared a zero-tolerance policy towards operational negligence.

His directive was reiterated by Deputy IG, Kenya Police Service, Eliud Lagat, who called for renewed strategies in handling the goons-and-gangs-for-hire menace.

"The Deputy Inspector General, Eliud Lagat, challenged the commanders to reflect on the current security situation and strategise on the way forward as the country approaches the electioneering period," the NPS added.