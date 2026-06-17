Editor's Review The examiners have waited for months to receive their payment.

The Chairman of the National Assembly's Budget and Appropriations Committee, Samuel Atandi, has confirmed that the 2025 national exams invigilators would be paid by June 30.

Speaking at the National Assembly on Wednesday, June 17, Atandi announced that the Supplementary Estimates II of the 2025/2026 Financial Year had set aside Ksh1.5 billion to pay the teachers.

The payments will be made once the Members of Parliament pass the Bill and it is ascended into law by President William Ruto.

"In these supplementary estimates, we have Ksh1.5 billion, which is going to be used to sort out the arrears of teachers who supported the invigilation process when our students were doing exams," Atandi stated.

The lawmakers have already voted to adopt the report from the Budget and Appropriations Committee on its consideration of the Second Supplementary Budget Estimates for the Financial Year 2025/2026.

A file photo of an invigilator administering a national exam.



Atandi's pronouncement came amid a prolonged wait and uncertainty over when the teachers who invigilated the 2025 national exams would be paid.

The Bill proposes an overall increase in the total budget for the 2025/26 Financial Year by Ksh18.2 billion. This includes a Ksh7.6 billion increase in the current expenditure, and a Ksh10.6 million increase in the capital expenditure.

While presenting the 2026/27 National Budget in Parliament last week, Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi promised that the government would pay the Ksh1.5 billion owed to the teachers at the end of the 2025/26 Financial Year.

CS Mbadi further proposed Ksh9.9 billion in the budget for the administration of national exams in 2026.

Meanwhile, the Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has refuted claims that it had changed its policy on hiring national exam invigilators.

KNEC flagged a post purporting that it had resolved to recruit non-teachers as examination invigilators, supervisors and examiners as fake.

The Council cautioned the public against falling for fake news and urged verification through its official website and social media pages.