Editor's Review KNEC has addressed claims circulating on social media that it plans to recruit non-teachers as examination supervisors, invigilators and examiners.

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has dismissed claims circulating on social media that it plans to recruit non-teachers as examination supervisors, invigilators and examiners.

In a notice on Wednesday, June 17, the council flagged a viral social media post alleging that the council would recruit non-teachers to oversee examinations.

KNEC labelled the claim a 'fake post' and cautioned members of the public against relying on the information.

The poster highlighted by KNEC showed a social media post suggesting the recruitment would be implemented in the style of the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

The viral post claimed that the move would promote transparency, reduce conflicts of interest and strengthen integrity in national examinations.

File image of KNEC CEO David Njengere

Meanwhile, Chairman of the National Assembly's Budget and Appropriations Committee, Samuel Atandi, has confirmed that the 2025 national exams invigilators would be paid by June 30.

Speaking at the National Assembly on Wednesday, he announced that the Supplementary Estimates II of the 2025/2026 Financial Year had set aside Ksh1.5 billion to pay the teachers.

The payments will be made once the Members of Parliament pass the Bill and it is ascended into law by President William Ruto.

"In these supplementary estimates, we have Ksh1.5 billion, which is going to be used to sort out the arrears of teachers who supported the invigilation process when our students were doing exams," Atandi stated.

Lawmakers have already voted to adopt the report from the Budget and Appropriations Committee on its consideration of the Second Supplementary Budget Estimates for the Financial Year 2025/2026.

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after KNEC warned the public against a fake training advert claiming to promote a Senior School Assessment workshop for deputy principals, heads of departments (HODs), and directors of studies (DOS).

In a notice on Monday, May 18, KNEC distanced itself from the poster, which advertises a workshop allegedly set to take place at Kenyatta University Main Campus and requests participants to pay KSh3,000.

The examination council clarified that it is neither organising nor participating in the advertised training.

"We wish to caution the public that KNEC is not the organiser, nor is it involved in the training being advertised in this poster," the council stated.

KNEC further stressed that it does not collect money from stakeholders for assessment training, warning members of the public to remain vigilant against fraudsters using its name and logo.