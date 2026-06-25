Editor's Review Murkomen stated that for crucial security operations, police officers needed to hide in plain sight.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen, on Thursday, June 25, intimated that several DCI officers were mingling with ordinary Kenyans during the protests today.

Speaking at Harambee House, Murkomen explained that the officers were deployed so that they could quickly respond to individuals who attempted to cause chaos in the protests.

He intimated that most of them were in civilian attire to protect their identity and added that it was a tactic used not only in Kenya but in several countries,

"In some cases, police officers would not wear uniforms to protect themselves. For example, many DCI officers were mingling with citizens across the country to ensure that if they see anybody committing an offence, they quickly arrest them and bring them before the law," Murkomen stated.

The Interior Boss further explained that in critical security operations, police officers conceal the number plates of the vehicles they use to protect themselves and avoid being conspicuous.

A file photo of police officers combating protesters along University Way on June 25, 2026



"In the security sector, there are measures that are put in place to protect security officers not be targetted in any way or compromising security operations. That includes the designation of different number plates, sometimes hiding the number plates," he added.

Murkomen confirmed that at least 355 Kenyans had been arrested during the picketing exercise for allegedly trying to commit various crimes.

He further explained that the law enforcement officers erected roadblocks along major roads because they had received intelligence that goons from other parts of the country were being ferried to Nairobi.

The Interior CS stated that the police had to respond swiftly to protect businesses and avert chaos ahead of the planned protests.

He further commended the police for acting with utmost professionalism and with restraint when maintaining law and order in Nairobi and across the country.

In a rare spectacle, Murkomen commended journalists who covered and reported accurately on the protests, lauding them as patriotic. He maintained that Kenyans should come together to guard the country's peace and stability jealously.