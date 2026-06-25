Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions across seven counties on Friday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions across seven counties on Friday, June 26.

In a statement on Thursday, Jume 25, the company said the scheduled outages will affect parts of Kisumu, Kisii, Laikipia, Nyeri, Meru, Kwale, and Kilifi counties.

In Kisumu County, customers in the Miwani Area will be without electricity from 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. The outage will affect Olaro and adjacent customers.

Another interruption in the county will occur in the Kilimaru Area from 9:00 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., affecting Kilimori Market, Kunyak and nearby customers.

The most extensive outage is expected in Kisii County, where the whole of Kenyenya and Etago areas will be affected from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas scheduled for the interruption include Kenyenya Primary & TTC, Nyangweta SDA Secondary School, Etago Market, Nyansembe, Nyakeyo, Suguta, Moticho, Engou, Nyabera, Nyamaiya, Ekona, Mogenda, Ochodororo, and Maroon.

Others are Igorera, Etono, Omobera, Kerongorori, Randani, Nyakoiba, Ibencho, Nyansara, Openda, Eburi, Nyamasege, Kiagware, Nyaimera, Nyansakia, Kona Yonduko, Riokindo Market & High Schools, and Bendera.

Magenche, Embakasi, Mariba, Geteni, Nyabinyinyi, Moteiribe, Jerusalem, Nyagancha, Nyamokenyeeberege Tea Factory, Mokubo and adjacent customers will also be affected.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Laikipia County, power will be interrupted in Lamuria, Ngobit and Withare areas between 9:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Affected locations include Lamuria, Vegpro Farm, Kiambiriria, Karai Oltaveta, Ngobit, Sirma, Withare, Kahuruko, Kona Mbaya, Misiri and surrounding areas.

Meanwhile, in Nyeri County, customers in Kiamwathi and Giakanja areas will experience an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas are Red Court, parts of Classic, Kiamwathi Market, Chorongi Coffee Factory (Kwa Magua), Miberethi, Giakanja Market, Kiunyu, Ikumbo, Karibaini, Giakanja Coffee Factory, Karicheni and adjacent customers.

In Meru County, the planned maintenance will affect Laare and Mutuati areas from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Areas listed include Mutuati, Laare, Kambi Kairanya, Antubetwe Kiongo, Kieni Kia Muti, Karama Market, Nkoe, Athawene, Mea, Kanuni, Kamukuji, Nkamathi, Mariri, Niaikuriu, Tuuru Mission, Ithata, Kamweline and neighbouring customers.

At the Coast, residents of Samburu Town, Mwakijembe and Silaloni areas in Kwale County will be without power from 9:00 a.m. to 4:00 p.m.

The interruption will affect Samburu Town, Vigurungani, Banga, Mwakijembe, Kinagoni, Silaloni and adjacent customers.

In Kilifi County, customers in Dida, Matano Manne and Bao Lala areas will experience an outage from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The affected locations include Dida, Matano Manne, Vitengeni, Malanga, Bale, Bao Lala, Milore and surrounding areas.