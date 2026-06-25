Editor's Review Ethekon announced the commencement of enhanced continuous voter registration in areas where by-elections were held.

The Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC) Chairperson Erastus Ethekon has announced the commencement of enhanced continuous voter registration in areas where by-elections were held this year.

In a statement issued on Thursday, June 25, IEBC confirmed that the ECVR of voters in Mbeere North, Malava and Emurua Dikirr Constituencies, and Porro and Endo Wards, will run between June 25 and July 25.

The month-long exercise is set to facilitate the registration of new eligible voters to the IEBC voter register, voter transfer, voter verification and collection of particulars.

"Registration services under the ECVR shall be provided daily, from Monday to Sunday during the ECVR registration period," IEBC wrote.

In line with the launch of the ECVR, Ethekon appointed Curtis Njeru Mawira and Simon Makokha Barasa as the Assistant Registration Officers for Mbeere North and Malava Constituencies, respectively.

A file photo of IEBC officials and a Kenyan during a past voter registration exercise.



The IEBC Chair confirmed that the Commission would also be conducting Continuous Voter Registration (CVR) across the country, except in Ol Kalou Constituency.

"Continuous Voter Registration and Revision of the Register shall not be undertaken in Ol Kalou Constituency during the period of the by-election," the Gazette Notice read in part.

The Commission stated that CVR will continue at Constituency Offices, Huduma Centres, institutions of higher learning and at the Customer Experience Centre at Anniversary Towers.

Earlier today, residents of Kisumu County, who opted to steer clear of the Gen Z commemoration protests, turned up in large numbers to enrol as voters.

At the end of the mass voter registration exercise between March and April this year, IEBC confirmed that ot had registered 2.6 million new voters.

Ethekon has called on Kenyans with ID cards or valid passports to turn up in large numbers and enrol as voters so that they can exercise their democratic right during the 2027 elections.

IEBC declared that the General Elections will be held on August 10, 2027, and declared that all public officers seeking elective office must resign by February 9, 2027.