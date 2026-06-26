Editor's Review Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi has criticized Siaya Governor James Orengo over his participation in protests in Nairobi.

Alego Usonga MP Sam Atandi has criticized Siaya Governor James Orengo over his participation in protests in Nairobi, accusing the county boss of neglecting pressing challenges facing residents back home.

In an update on Friday, June 26, Atandi claimed that while Orengo was taking part in demonstrations in the capital, residents of Siaya continued with their normal routines despite facing unresolved issues, including water shortages.

"I would like to call out the Governor of Siaya for coming all the way to Nairobi to lead demonstrations while leaving the people of Siaya without water," he said.

Atandi argued that life in Siaya remained peaceful during the protests, saying residents focused on their daily activities while observing their governor's actions from afar.

"The residents of Siaya went about their daily activities without any problems and conducted their businesses peacefully, even as they watched their governor moving around the streets of Nairobi on a boda boda," he added.

File image of Alego Usonga MP Sam Atndi

Meanwhile, nominated Senator Crystal Asige has condemned the police after a viral video showing officers mishandling a disabled man during the Gen Z protests anniversary.

In a statement on Thursday, June 25, she described the incident as monstrous, demanding that the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, issues an explanation over the incident.

"This is monstrous! IG Douglas Kanja, we need an explanation from the National Police Services (NPS)," said Asige.

In an update on Friday, June 26, Asige identified the disabled man as James Thuku.

She noted that Thuku was arrested and is being held at the Nakuru Central Police Station and is facing charges of incitement to violence.

"I have been able to confirm that he was arrested and is being held at Nakuru Central Police Station. His name is James Thuku. Charges: Incitement to Violence," Asige stated.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows police officers roughly handling and arresting a disabled man who is using crutches.

The officers are seen lifting the disabled man into the back of a police vehicle before it speeds away.

Elsewhere, Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen announced 355 people were arrested during the Thursday demonstrations.

He noted that Nairobi recorded the highest number of arrests (161), followed by Kajiado (123) and Kiambu (36).

Other arrests were reported in Murang'a (12), Bungoma (9), Meru (6), Laikipia (5), and Machakos (3).

No arrests were reported from the North Eastern, Nyanza, and Coast regions during the Thursday demos.

Murkomen said the suspects will face various charges, including robbery, vandalism, road obstruction, and attempted theft.

"They will be brought to court to face various charges of robbery, vandalism, road obstruction, and attempted stealing," said CS Murkomen.

Murkomen further commended police officers, saying they acted with utmost professionalism and responded promptly to concerns raised by citizens.

"I commend our security agencies for their commitment and dedication to maintaining law and order. They acted with utmost professionalism and responded promptly to concerns raised by Wananchi. We salute them for their effective organization and meticulous planning," he further said.