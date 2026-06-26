Editor's Review Nominated Senator Crystal Asige has condemned the police after a viral video showing officers mishandling a disabled man during the Gen Z protests anniversary.

Nominated Senator Crystal Asige has condemned the police after a viral video showing officers mishandling a disabled man during the Gen Z protests anniversary.

In a statement on Thursday, June 25, Senator Asige described the incident as monstrous.

The nominated senator demanded that the Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, issues an explanation over the incident.

“This is monstrous! IG Douglas Kanja, we need an explanation from the National Police Services (NPS),” said Asige.

In an update on Friday, June 26, Senator Asige identified the disabled man as James Thuku.

File image of ODM Nominated Senator Crystal Asige.

She noted that Thuku was arrested and is being held at the Nakuru Central Police Station and is facing charges of incitement to violence.

“I have been able to confirm that he was arrested and is being held at Nakuru Central Police Station. His name is James Thuku. Charges: Incitement to Violence,” Asige stated.

The video, which has gone viral on social media, shows police officers roughly handling and arresting a disabled man who is using crutches.

The officers are seen lifting the disabled man into the back of a police vehicle before it speeds away.

This comes after Interior CS Kipchumba Murkomen announced 355 people were arrested during the Thursday demonstrations.

Murkomen noted that Nairobi recorded the highest number of arrests (161), followed by Kajiado (123) and Kiambu (36).

Other arrests were reported in Murang'a (12), Bungoma (9), Meru (6), Laikipia (5), and Machakos (3).

No arrests were reported from the North Eastern, Nyanza, and Coast regions during the Thursday demos.

The Interior CS said the suspects will face various charges, including robbery, vandalism, road obstruction, and attempted theft.

“They will be brought to court to face various charges of robbery, vandalism, road obstruction, and attempted stealing,” said CS Murkomen.

He further commended police officers, saying they acted with utmost professionalism and responded promptly to concerns raised by citizens.

"I commend our security agencies for their commitment and dedication to maintaining law and order. They acted with utmost professionalism and responded promptly to concerns raised by Wananchi. We salute them for their effective organization and meticulous planning," Murkomen added.