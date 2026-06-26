Editor's Review NEMA has directed the Kenya Producer Responsibility Organization (KEPRO) to review its proposed Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fee structure through a consultative process.

The National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) has directed the Kenya Producer Responsibility Organization (KEPRO) to review its proposed Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fee structure through a consultative process involving key stakeholders across the value chain.

In a statement on Friday, June 26, the authority said its Director General had instructed KEPRO to organize a validation workshop before proceeding with the proposed fee structure.

"NEMA Director General Mamo B. Mamo, EBS has directed Kenya Producer Responsibility Organization (KEPRO) to convene a validation workshop involving their relevant value chain actors to build consensus on the proposed EPR fee structure in line with the Sustainable Waste Management (Extended Producer Responsibility) Regulations, 2024," the statement read.

NEMA explained that Kenya has already been implementing the Extended Producer Responsibility regulations, which place responsibility on producers for managing waste generated from their products after consumption.

"NEMA has been implementing EPR regulations that obligates manufacturers and importers to manage the entire lifecycle of their products including post-consumer waste directly or through Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs)," the statement added.

File image of NEMA Director General Mamo Boru

According to NEMA, the EPR fee is designed to finance activities associated with the proper handling of post-consumer waste, including collection, transportation, recycling, recovery, and environmentally sound disposal.

However, NEMA raised concerns over the continued collection of EPR fees under what it described as a non-compliant framework, saying the practice has slowed the realization of the objectives set out under the regulations.

"The EPR fee is meant to facilitate collection, transportation, recovery, recycling and environmentally sound management of post-consumer waste. Therefore, continued collection of EPR fees by KEPRO under non-compliant framework has hindered this initiative and undermines objectives of EPR regulations," the statement further read.

This comes a month after NEMA launched a crackdown on facilities violating environmental regulations in Nairobi.

In a statement on Wednesday, May 27, the authority said it issued notices to businesses found operating outside the law during inspections conducted on Tuesday.

According to NEMA, environmental inspectors carried out compliance checks in Industrial Area and Kayole, where two facilities were flagged over multiple environmental and safety concerns.

"NEMA environmental inspectors yesterday carried out routine checks in Nairobi’s Industrial Area and Kayole and issued Improvement Notices to two facilities," the statement read.

NEMA said Kenrom Chemicals Ltd was found to be in breach of regulations governing hazardous substance while Kayole Slaughterhouse was discharging untreated effluent into Nairobi River.

"Kenrom Chemicals Ltd was found non-compliant with Management of toxic and Hazardous Chemicals/Materials Regulations 2024; while Kayole Slaughterhouse was discharging untreated effluent into Nairobi River tributary and operating without a Effluent Discharge License," the statement added.

Inspectors also uncovered several additional issues at the Kayole Slaughterhouse, including the lack of proper personal protective equipment (PPE) for workers, poor housekeeping standards, and the absence of solid waste tracking documents.