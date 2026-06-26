Editor's Review The Universities Fund has announced the disbursement of Ksh4.2 billion in scholarship funding to public universities.

The Universities Fund has announced the disbursement of Ksh4.2 billion in scholarship funding to public universities, providing financial support for continuing students under the Higher Education Funding programme for the 2025/2026 financial year.

In a statement on Friday, June 26, the Universities Fund confirmed that the latest allocation has already been released to public universities to cater for tuition fees for eligible continuing students.

"The Universities Fund has disbursed KSh 4.2 billion to public universities for the FY 2025/2026 scholarship allocation, supporting tuition fees for continuing students," the statement read.

The Universities Fund also urged incoming first-year students to remain alert for official communication regarding the reopening of the Higher Education Financing Portal, where they will be able to apply for government scholarships and loans.

"For first-year students, the Higher Education Financing (HEF) Portal will be opening soon. Keep following our pages for official updates, application timelines, and guidance," the statement added.

File image of Edwin Wanyonyi

This comes over a month after the Universities Fund released a list of 43 public universities approved to host students eligible for government scholarships.

In a notice on Tuesday, May 5, the fund said students seeking government scholarships must first secure placement through the Kenya Universities and Colleges Central Placement Service (KUCCPS) in any of the listed institutions.

The approved institutions fall under three categories, namely Public Chartered Universities, Specialized Degree Awarding Universities, and Public University Constituent Colleges.

The majority of the approved institutions are fully chartered public universities, including top and regional institutions such as University of Nairobi, Moi University, Kenyatta University, Egerton University, and Jomo Kenyatta University of Agriculture and Technology.

Other institutions in this category include Maseno University, Masinde Muliro University of Science and Technology, Dedan Kimathi University of Technology, Chuka University, Technical University of Kenya, Technical University of Mombasa, Pwani University, Kisii University, University of Eldoret, Maasai Mara University, Jaramogi Oginga Odinga University of Science and Technology, Laikipia University, and South Eastern Kenya University.

Meru University of Science and Technology, Multimedia University of Kenya, University of Kabianga, Karatina University, Kibabii University, Rongo University, The Co-operative University of Kenya, Taita Taveta University, Murang’a University of Technology, University of Embu, Machakos University, Kirinyaga University, Garissa University, Alupe University, Kaimosi Friends University, Tom Mboya University, Tharaka University, and Bomet University complete the fully chartered public universities category.

Under the Specialized Degree Awarding Universities (Public) category, the list includes Open University of Kenya.

The list of Public University Constituent Colleges comprises Turkana University College, Koitaleel Samoei University College, Mama Ngina University College, Nyandarua University College, Kabarnet University College, and Makueni University College.