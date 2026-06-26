Editor's Review More than 200 protesters who were arrested during the Thursday, June 25 Gen Z anniversary demonstrations have been released on a Ksh 1,000 cash bail.

More than 200 protesters who were arrested during the Thursday, June 25 Gen Z anniversary demonstrations have been released on a Ksh 1,000 cash bail.

In a statement on Friday, June 26, Siaya Governor James Orengo announced he secured the release of the protesters, alongside Embakasi East MP Babu Owino and former LSK President Faith Odhiambo.

Governor Orengo also announced they secured the unconditional release of a mother and her 7-month-old baby.

“Today, alongside Hon. Babu Owino, LSK President Faith Odhiambo, and a dedicated legal team, we successfully secured the unconditional release of a mother and her 7-month-old baby, alongside a Ksh 1,000 cash bail for over 200 youths,” Orengo announced.

The Siaya County boss hailed the judiciary for upholding justice and protecting constitutional rights.

File image of James Orengo representing the arrested protestors in court.

“We commend the courts for upholding fair judgment and firmly refusing to be weaponized by the state to punish political dissent.

“The judiciary has reminded us that the law must remain a shield for the innocent, not a sword for the current regime's oppression,” added Governor Orengo.

Interior Cabinet Secretary Kipchumba Murkomen on Thursday announced that 355 people were arrested during the Thursday demonstrations.

Addressing the media at Harambee House, CS Murkomen noted that Nairobi County recorded the highest number of arrests (161), followed by Kajiado (123) and Kiambu (36).

Other arrests were reported in Murang'a (12), Bungoma (9), Meru (6), Laikipia (5), and Machakos (3).

The Interior CS noted that there were no arrests reported in the North Eastern, Nyanza, and Coast regions.

“They will be brought to court to face various charges of robbery, vandalism, road obstruction, and attempted stealing,” CS Murkomen stated.

Further, the Interior CS commended police officers, saying they acted with utmost professionalism and responded promptly to concerns raised by citizens.

“They acted with utmost professionalism and responded promptly to concerns raised by Wananchi. We salute them for their effective organization and meticulous planning," he added.