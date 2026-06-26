Editor's Review Nairobi Water has announced a temporary water supply interruption affecting several areas across Nairobi City County due to a major pipeline leak in Kiambu County.

Nairobi Water has announced a temporary water supply interruption affecting several areas across Nairobi City County due to a major pipeline leak in Kiambu County.

In a notice on Friday, June 26, the company said the disruption was caused by damage to a key freshwater pipeline and that repair works were already underway.

"We wish to notify our customers of a temporary water supply interruption affecting several residential and commercial areas within Nairobi City County. The interruption is due to a major leakage detected on the NCT Fresh Water Pipeline at Riabai, near Kirigiti, in Kiambu County," the notice read.

Nairobi Water said the leak had necessitated the shutdown of a major pipeline supplying water to various parts of the city and surrounding areas.

"To enable urgent repair works, the Kigoro-Gigiri pipeline has been temporarily shut down and water supply is expected to resume progressively as soon as the repairs are completed. The affected areas will experience low pressure or complete water supply interruption," the notice added.

According to the company, the interruption will affect Westlands, Lavington, Kilimani, Upperhill, Ngong Road, Madaraka, Langata, Karen, Uthiru, Kawangware, Kangemi, Kibera, Ruai, Ngundu, Kamulu, MAVWASCO and Oloolaiser Water Company.

File image of Nairobi Water staff at work

Nairobi Water has urged residents and businesses in the affected locations to make adequate preparations as repair works continue.

"Customers in the affected areas are advised to store sufficient water for domestic and commercial use ahead of the shutdown," the notice concluded.

This comes over a week after Nairobi Water announced a three-month Customer Data Update and Water Service Assessment Exercise targeting residents of Ruai and Kamulu.

In a statement on Thursday, June 11, the company said the exercise began on June 8 and is aimed at improving water services by updating customer records and assessing the condition of water infrastructure across the two areas.

"To continue improving water services in your area, Nairobi City Water and Sewerage Company (Nairobi Water) will be conducting a Customer Data Update and Water Service Assessment Exercise in Ruai and Kamulu from 8 June 2026 for a period of three months," the statement read.

The company said its teams will be collecting information and evaluating various components of the water distribution network to identify areas that require improvement.

"During this exercise, our teams will review customer information and assess the water distribution network, including water connections, meters, storage facilities and firefighting infrastructure," the statement added.

Nairobi Water noted that the assessment is expected to provide valuable information that will help improve service delivery and address existing challenges experienced by customers.

"The findings will help us address service gaps, improve response to customer concerns and enhance service delivery," the statement noted.

The utility further informed residents that its staff may need access to private premises as part of the exercise to verify customer details and inspect water infrastructure.

"Our staff may require access to your premises to verify and update customer information, inspect water connections and meters, replace faulty meters where necessary, expose and secure buried meters for easy reading and maintenance," the statement further read.

To enhance security and protect residents from imposters, Nairobi Water advised customers to verify the identity of its personnel before granting access.

"For your Security, you can verify the identity of Nairobi Water staff by dialing *260#, selecting Tambua, and following the prompts. For enquiries, Call Kasarani Region: 0700385023," the statement concluded.