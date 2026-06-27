Editor's Review The viral video shows police officers roughly handling and arresting a disabled man who was using crutches.

The Inspector General of Police, Douglas Kanja, has condemned the conduct of officers captured in a viral inappropriately handling a disabled man during an arrest in Nakuru.

In a statement issued on Friday, the National Police Service (NPS) said preliminary reports indicated that the arrest, which occurred on Thursday, June 25, may not have complied with the Service's Standard Operating Procedures or the legal safeguards designed to protect the dignity and rights of suspects.

"The Service strongly condemns all forms of unprofessional conduct, excessive force, or breaches of established procedures. We remain committed to upholding the highest standards of professionalism, respect for human rights, and adherence to the Constitution of Kenya and other relevant laws," the statement reads in part.

Following the incident, IG Kanja directed the Internal Affairs Unit to undertake investigations, with the findings expected within seven days.

"The Inspector General of Police has directed the Internal Affairs Unit to undertake a thorough, professional, and impartial investigation into this incident and submit its findings within seven days. Appropriate action shall be taken based on the outcome of the investigation," the statement reads.

File image of IG Douglas Kanja.

The statement follows the circulation of a widely shared video showing police officers roughly handling and arresting a disabled man who was using crutches.

In the footage, the officers are seen lifting the man into the back of a police vehicle before it speeds away, sparking widespread outrage on social media.

The incident also drew a sharp reaction from Nominated Senator Crystal Asige, who demanded an explanation from the Inspector General over the officers' conduct.

"This is monstrous! IG Douglas Kanja, we need an explanation from the National Police Service (NPS)," Asige said.

In a subsequent update on Friday, the senator identified the man as James Thuku, saying she had confirmed he was being held at Nakuru Central Police Station.

According to Asige, Thuku is facing a charge of incitement to violence.

As investigations commence, the NPS has appealed to members of the public with information that could assist the probe to report it at the nearest police station or through its emergency and toll-free reporting channels.

The service also reaffirmed its zero-tolerance policy on police brutality, misconduct, and any actions that undermine public trust, pledging to take appropriate action against any officer found to have acted unlawfully.