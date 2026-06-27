Editor's Review The new regulations had been challenged in the High Court, but the court cleared the way for their enforcement.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has announced that enforcement of mandatory inspections for private motor vehicles will not begin immediately, with the public set to be informed when the exercise officially takes effect.

In a statement issued on Friday, NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa said enforcement of mandatory inspections would be communicated in due course, even as the authority prepares to begin inspecting eligible vehicles from July 1, 2026.

Kondiwa also clarified that NTSA has not licensed any private entity to offer motor vehicle inspection services, urging motorists to seek inspection services only through the authority.

"Enforcement of mandatory inspection of private motor vehicles shall be communicated to the public in due course. NTSA has not yet licensed any private entity to offer motor vehicle inspection services," Kondiwa said.

The clarification comes as NTSA prepares to roll out annual inspections for private motor vehicles as stipulated under Section 55 of the Traffic Act (Cap 403), which requires private motor vehicles older than four years from their recorded date of manufacture to undergo annual inspections.

File image of NTSA and police officers at an operation.

Vehicle owners will be required to book inspections through the NTSA service portal on the eCitizen platform, with all inspections to be conducted at NTSA centres.

NTSA also confirmed that inspections for school transport vehicles and commercial service vehicles will continue to be conducted at NTSA centres. Operators have been urged to ensure their vehicles are roadworthy and display valid inspection stickers.

Law enforcement officers will continue verifying the validity of inspection stickers using the free NTSA Mobile App.

However, the authority said enforcement of some newly introduced requirements for school transport and commercial service vehicles will also be communicated at a later date.

For school transport vehicles, enforcement of rules requiring reflectorised red stop mechanical signal arms and telematic systems has been deferred.

Similarly, the implementation of regulations requiring telematic systems and under-ride protection devices for commercial service vehicles will also be communicated in due course.

The new regulations had been challenged in the High Court, but the court cleared the way for their enforcement after dismissing a petition that sought to block the rollout over claims of inadequate public participation.