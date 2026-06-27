Editor's Review Malala has met some members of President Ruto's regime in the recent past.

Democracy for the Citizens Party (DCP) deputy leader Cleophas Malala has sparked debate with his recent meetings with members of President William Ruto's Cabinet.

In an apparent bid to step up his campaign for the Kakamega governorship, Malala has been reconnecting with key allies, including those in government.

He recently met with Higher Education Principal Secretary Beatrice Inyangala, his 2022 running mate, hinting at a possible reunion.

Their meeting came days after Malala had met with Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya, with whom he deliberated on Luhya unity and regional development.

Such meetings have set tongues wagging, with some quarters concluding they are not accidental or by chance.

Kakamega governor Fernandes Barasa claimed Malala was preparing his way back to the government.

Cleophas Malala served as UDA secretary general between 2023 and 2024.

Malala, who was among Ruto's chief campaigners in 2022, fell out with the government, culminating in his ejection as the secretary general of the ruling United Democratic Alliance (UDA) party.

Addressing a political rally in Shianda, Mumias East, Saturday, June 26, Barasa claimed Malala was reaching out to President William Ruto through emissaries.

He asserted that Malala was not having it easy in DCP and hence he is looking for an escape plan.

"The former senator was UDA secretary general, and he was ejected. He is now the DCP deputy leader, and they want to remove him. I want to tell you that Malala is coming back to the government. I am not lying to you. He is not used to being in politics. He has been making calls to be brought back into the government. We will tell President Ruto to offer him a position," Barasa stated.

The talk of Malala quitting DCP comes as he strives to fight off claims of a rift between him and former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

When the claims emerged, Malala claimed the government was behind propaganda meant to fracture the opposition.

Speaking on June 6, he said reports of tension between them were false and politically driven.

He stressed that he and Gachagua remain united, arguing the rumours are part of a wider scheme to weaken the opposition and sow division.