Editor's Review Reports had indicated that Waiguru and her lawyer husband are no longer an item.

Kirinyaga governor Anne Waiguru has laughed off reports of having separated from her husband, Kamotho Waiganjo.

The grapevine on the internet had suggested that the couple had opted to go their separate ways owing to irreconcilable differences.

However, in a light tweet Saturday, June 27, Waiguru confirmed that all was well between her and Waiganjo.

She jested on the rumours, saying she wasn't willing to walk out on her husband, lightly ropping into the conversation the cold weather to underscore her point.

To prove the prophets of doom wrong, she uploaded pictures of herself and Waiganjo.

"Ati nimewachwa, siwezi kubali kuwachwa na hii baridi yote ya Gichugu," Waiguru posted on X.

Waiguru and Waiganjo formalised their union in 2019.

In a past interview, the county boss revealed why her husband is rarely seen accompanying her in political activities, explaining that he is not a politician and has chosen to stay out of the limelight.

Kirinyaga Governor Anne Waiguru and her husband Kamotho Waiganjo.

In an interview with a local television station, Waiguru noted that although he seldom appears in her public engagements, he fully embraces his role as Kirinyaga’s First Gentleman and supports her administration whenever needed.

Reflecting on her marriage, Waiguru said she is content, joking that she has gained some weight since tying the knot, and pointed to her radiant appearance as proof of her happiness.

Waiganjo is a seasoned Kenyan lawyer with extensive experience in constitutional and public finance matters.

He previously served on the Commission for the Implementation of the Constitution (CIC), where he played a pivotal role in advancing reforms and ensuring the effective rollout of the 2010 Constitution.

Beyond CIC, he is known to have built a strong reputation as a public finance consultant, advising organisations such as the Council of Governors on devolution issues, and through his work has helped strengthen financial systems by promoting transparency and accountability.

Waiganjo earned his Bachelor of Laws (LL.B) from the University of Nairobi and later pursued a Master of Laws (LL.M) in International Trade Law.

To expand his expertise globally, he obtained a Certificate in Public Finance and Decentralisation from Duke University’s Sanford School of Public Policy in 2015.

In 2025, he capped his academic journey by graduating with a PhD from the University of Nairobi.