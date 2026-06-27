Editor's Review The Kiharu MP acknowledged that he did not live up to the expectation of many Kenyans who had followed his criticism of the bill.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro has sought forgiveness from the Kenyan public after days of receiving backlash over his apparent indecisiveness when it comes to critical legislative works in the National Assembly.

Nyoro got himself on the receiving end on June 18 when he was a no-show in parliament when members were partaking in the vote for Finance Bill 2026.

On the mentioned day, the bill passed its Third Reading through an electronic division, with Speaker Moses Wetang’ula announcing 122 votes in favour, 40 against, and no abstentions.

Although initially approved by acclamation, MPs demanded a division, leading to a formal vote in which only 162 of the 349 members participated.

Nyoro’s absence from the vote records drew criticism, given his prior public stance against the bill and failure to act decisively at the crucial stage.

Speaking days later, the MP acknowledged that he did not live up to the expectation of many Kenyans who had followed his criticism of the bill.

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro submitting in a past session of the National Assembly.

Addressing the press from his offices at the Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) Saturday, June 27, the MP suggested that tendering an unreserved apology to Kenyans was the right thing to do.

"I want to take very this very first opportunity to apologise to Kenyans for the disappointment I caused them last week during the finance bill both on that day of last week. It is not the way I do things," he said.

Nyoro noted that the feedback and criticism he had received from Kenyans were eye-opening, noting that they made him reflect and push himself to do better in the best interest of Kenyans.

According to him, many have expectations on him, adding that his absence in parliament did not mean he had deviated from putting the current regime in check.

"I have been trying to do as much as possible when it comes to governance in this country and also especially in things to do with public finances. So whatever happened I apologize to Kenyans and we have learned from it to do better and to be better representatives of the people," he said.

Seeking to absolve himself, Nyoro implied he decided to keep off the vote after it was obvious the bill was going to be passed.

He revealed that him and 26 others had pronounced themselves against the bill in the Second Reading.

However, in the face of the backlash, he regretted not staying up to the next stage regardless of the outcome.

Meanwhile, Nyoro sought to disabuse Kenyans of the notion that he has always sat back in critical moments in the National Assembly.

His critics had referenced the previous finance bill debates and the impeachment of former deputy president Rigathi Gachagua.

Nyoro noted that had participated in the previous debates on finance bill to the conclusion.

On Gachagua's impeachment, Nyoro said he was against it, and hence chose to skip to deny the house the requisite two-thirds majority.

"And I want to request anyone to tell me whether they have actually had, ever had the second deputy president complaining about that impeachment vote. As you all know,in impeachments, including for governors, any vote that requires up two-thirds majority you do not win it by voting, you win it by denying two-thirds majority in the House. That is what you have seen all the governors do. If you have 30 MCAs, you make sure they do not turn up, and the agenda collapses," he said.