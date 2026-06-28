Editor's Review General Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has sparked fresh controversy after ordering Turkish nationals, including embassy staff, to leave Uganda.

The Chief of Defence Forces of Uganda, Muhoozi Kainerugaba, has sparked fresh controversy after ordering Turkish nationals, including embassy staff, to leave Uganda.

Muhoozi made the remarks in a statement on Sunday, June 28, declaring that there were no agreements between Uganda and Turkish citizens and directing them to leave the country within a month.

"There are no pacts between lions and men! All Turks must be outside of our country in 30 days," the statement read.

Meanwhile, the Ugandan military has surrounded the premises of NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor following a shutdown order by General Muhoozi Kainerubaga.

The security operation against the two media platforms began shortly after midnight on Sunday, June 28.

The Ugandan soldiers blocked journalists working in the media stations from entering or leaving the premises.

File image of Muhoozi Kainerugaba

This comes after Muhoozi announced that President Yoweri Museveni approved the shutdown of NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor.

"Mzee has approved my plan to close both NTV and Monitor. We are moving immediately," Muhoozi wrote on his X account.

In another post on Sunday morning, Muhoozi confirmed the two outlets have been shut down, emphasizing that NTV and the Daily Monitor will not reopen without his permission.

"NTV and Monitor are being shut down from today. Both NTV and Monitor will not reopen without my permission," he said.

NTV Uganda also confirmed that the Ugandan military surrounded its premises after Muhoozi’s orders.

"Military lays siege to Daily Monitor, NTV after Gen Muhoozi orders shutdown," said NTV Uganda.

NTV Uganda and the Daily Monitor newspaper are owned by the Nation Media Group (NMG).

In 2013 Ugandan police officers raided the Daily Monitor following a publication of a letter linking government officials to a succession plan.