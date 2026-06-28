Editor's Review The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has urged taxpayers who are yet to submit their 2025 Income Tax Returns to do so before the filing deadline expires at midnight on Tuesday, June 30.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has urged taxpayers who are yet to submit their 2025 Income Tax Returns to do so before the filing deadline expires at midnight on Tuesday, June 30.

In a statement on Sunday, June 28, the tax authority thanked the millions of taxpayers who have already fulfilled their filing obligations and encouraged those who have not yet filed to avoid waiting until the final hours to complete the process.

KRA noted that the deadline will not be extended under any circumstances, reminding taxpayers that all returns must be filed by June 30, 2026, as required by law.

The authority also warned that taxpayers who fail to submit their returns by the deadline will be liable to the applicable penalties and may also be subjected to default tax assessments.

"Filing your tax return is more than a legal obligation, it is a contribution to national development.

"Every return filed supports transparency, strengthens the tax system, and helps the Government finance essential public services that benefit all Kenyans," the statement read.

File image of KRA offices

Recognizing that many taxpayers may be rushing to meet the deadline, KRA said it has put in place several support measures to make the filing process as simple and convenient as possible.

The authority noted that taxpayers can submit their returns through a range of digital platforms, including iTax (itax.kra.go.ke), WhatsApp assistance via 0711 099 999, eCitizen, and the USSD code *222*5#.

It also announced that working hours have been extended across its customer support channels, including the KRA Contact Centre, social media platforms, Huduma Centres, KRA Service Centres, and Ushuru Mashinani Service Partners nationwide to ensure taxpayers receive timely assistance.

Taxpayers who require help with filing their returns can contact the KRA Contact Centre on 020 4 999 999 or 0711 099 999, send an email to [email protected], reach out through the @KRACare or @KRACorporate social media accounts, or visit the nearest KRA office or Ushuru Mashinani Service Partner for assistance.

This comes days after KRA extended operating hours at its tax service offices to assist taxpayers ahead of the June 30, 2026, tax filing deadline.

In a notice on Friday, June 19, the authority announced that its tax service offices will operate from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on weekdays up to June 26, 2026.

KRA also said the offices will be open on Saturday, June 20, 2026, and June 27, 2026, from 9:00 AM to 1:00 PM.

At the same time, the authority announced that select Huduma Centers have extended their working hours to accommodate taxpayers seeking assistance in filing their returns.

According to KRA, the select Huduma Centers will operate from 7:00 AM to 7:00 PM on weekdays from June 19 to June 26. 2026.

The centers include Mombasa, Nakuru, Kericho, Meru, Embu, Kiambu, Laikipia, Nyeri, Thika, Kisumu, Kakamega, and Kisii.

In Nairobi, the extended hours will apply to the GPO, City Square, Kibra, Makadara, and Eastleigh Huduma Centres.