Editor's Review Oburu Oginga stressed that the power to determine candidates rests with ordinary party members and not officials at the party headquarters.

Leaders seeking nominations through ODM have been urged to focus their campaigns on winning the support of grassroots members instead of lobbying influential figures within the party.

Speaking on Saturday, June 27, ODM Deputy Party Leader Oburu Oginga stressed that the power to determine candidates rests with ordinary party members and not officials at the party headquarters.

He made it clear that seeking support from the party headquarters would not guarantee an ODM ticket.

"Those who want to vie for ODM tickets should not bother looking for that power at the headquarters. Look for it among the party members at the grassroots," he said.

Oburu noted that the party's nomination process would be driven by the will of members at the grassroots, adding that those who secure support from the party base would automatically become the party's preferred candidates.

"Power lies at the grassroots, and once you are nominated there, you will be our candidate," he added.

File image of Oburu Oginga

Oburu further assured party members that the leadership would remain impartial during the nomination exercise and would not use its influence to determine who receives the party ticket.

"I am not going to favour anybody. Nobody is going to hang on my coat. I want everybody to go to the people and get their tickets directly from the people," he further said.

Elsewhere, this comes weeks after Oburu dismissed the possibility of a political alliance with former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua.

Speaking during a rally in Kisumu on Sunday, May 31, he instead called on ODM supporters to remain loyal to the party.

Oburu made it clear that, in his view, an alliance involving Gachagua was not among the options he would pursue, instead pointing to continued cooperation with existing political partners.

"My message today is to urge my people, the Luo community, to remain steadfast in ODM, as they are the true pillar of this party. I am here to tell our political opponents that we are aiming for power in 2027, and we are completely unafraid.

"Personally, I will not lead my people into an alliance with Gachagua. Instead, we are ready to engage in strategic negotiations with like-minded parties, starting with UDA, our current partners," he said.