Editor's Review Former Chief Justice David Maraga has demanded the immediate production of missing activist Davis Lichuma.

Former Chief Justice David Maraga has demanded the immediate production of missing activist Davis Lichuma.

In a statement on Sunday, June 28, Maraga said the activist went missing following the June 25 Gen Z anniversary procession in Nairobi, the Central Business District (CBD).

“On June 25, we assembled to hold a peaceful procession in Nairobi to commemorate the lives lost during Genz protests the past two years.

“We were violently dispersed, and some of our fellow citizens arrested at Parliament later; some were released with accounts of torture in police hands. One Davis Lichuma is still missing. We demand his production immediately,” said Maraga.

The former Chief Justice also claimed that the country is witnessing an alarming trend in which security officers carry out operations while concealing their identities, making it difficult to hold individual officers accountable.

File image of missing activist Davis Lichuma.

Maraga underscored that policing is a public duty that must be exercised within the confines of the Constitution and should never be used to intimidate citizens.

“Policing is a public duty, not a license for violence. When officers hide their identities while carrying out state operations, they do not protect the public. They undermine the constitutional order they are sworn to uphold,” he stated.

Maraga also demanded an explanation from President William Ruto over the conduct of security agencies during protests.

“Kenyans cannot be treated differently depending on who they are or what they are protesting against. Are different instructions being issued to different units?

“Are there killer squads within the government being deployed outside the law to intimidate citizens? We demand a public explanation from President William Ruto,” Maraga stated.

Maraga demanded that all officers deployed in public operations be clearly identified at all times.

The former CJ called on Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja to ensure that clear command responsibility is established and publicly communicated for all public order operations.

He also demanded that the constitutional right to peaceful assembly be fully and unconditionally respected.

Further, Maraga demanded an account for all the missing persons following the Thursday protests.

“Account for all the missing persons following last week’s procession, and especially the whereabouts of Lichuma,” added Maraga.

Lichuma had attended the June 25 Gen Z anniversary when he was reportedly picked up by unknown individuals.

This comes days after the court freed more than 200 protesters who were arrested during the Thursday, June 25 Gen Z anniversary demonstrations.

In a statement, Siaya Governor James Orengo said the protestors were released on a KSh 1,000 cash bail.

Governor Orengo also announced they secured the unconditional release of a mother and her 7-month-old baby.

“Today, alongside Hon. Babu Owino, LSK President Faith Odhiambo, and a dedicated legal team, we successfully secured the unconditional release of a mother and her 7-month-old baby, alongside a Ksh 1,000 cash bail for over 200 youths,” Orengo announced.

The Siaya County boss hailed the judiciary for upholding justice and protecting constitutional rights.