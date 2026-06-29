Editor's Review NTSA has suspended mandatory private vehicle inspections and directed traffic officers not to enforce the requirement during road checks.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) has issued a major clarification on the implementation and enforcement of newly introduced vehicle inspection requirements.

In an update on Sunday, June 28, the authority said the move follows an earlier notice on the inspection of various categories of motor vehicles.

NTSA announced that school transport operators will not face penalties for failing to comply with specific provisions of the new school transport regulations.

"School transport operators shall not be penalized for non-compliance with Rule 13 (Reflectorised red stop mechanical signal arms) and Rule 14 (Telematic system) of the Traffic (School Transport) Rules, 2026," the statement read.

NTSA also clarified that commercial service vehicle operators will not be penalized for failing to comply with the telematics system requirement under the new commercial vehicle regulations.

"Commercial service vehicle operators shall not be penalized for non-compliance with paragraph d (Telematic system) - 9 of the NTSA (Operations of Commercial Vehicles) Regulations, 2026," the statement added.

NTSA further assured private motorists that mandatory vehicle inspections will not be enforced during routine road checks by traffic officers.

"During route checks, traffic officers shall not enforce the mandatory inspection requirement on private motor vehicle owners," the statement further read.

File image of NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa

Addressing reports circulating online, NTSA warned that false and misleading information about vehicle inspections has been spreading and urged the public to verify any updates through its official communication channels.

"The Authority has noted the circulation of inaccurate and misleading information regarding motor vehicle inspection. We strongly urge the public to rely exclusively on official communication issued directly by the Authority through its official channels/platforms,"

NTSA further noted that details on the implementation and enforcement of the affected sections and regulations will be communicated to the public in due course.

Meanwhile, this comes days after the Kenya Maritime Authority (KMA) has issued a seven-day ultimatum to all shipping companies operating in Kenya.

In a notice on Monday, June 22, the authority warned that both foreign and local shipping lines must comply with the requirements set out under the Merchant Shipping Regulations.

"The Merchant Shipping (Maritime Transport Operators) Regulations, 2024 requires all foreign shipping lines operating in Kenya to obtain the requisite Registration Certificate and local shipping lines to obtain an operating Licence issued by the Authority," the notice read.

KMA said the directive is aimed at ensuring all operators in the maritime sector adhere to the regulations governing shipping activities in the country.

"To ensure compliance with the Regulations, the Authority hereby notifies all maritime transport operators to comply with this mandatory requirement," the notice added.

KMA further warned that shipping companies found operating without the necessary documentation would face sanctions under the law.

"Accordingly, any shipping line found operating within Kenyan ports or engaging in maritime transport operations without a valid Registration Certificate or licence, shall be subjected to the sanctions and enforcement measures prescribed under the Regulations and other applicable laws," the notice further read.

KMA has directed all affected operators to immediately take steps to comply with the regulations and obtain the required certificates and licences before the deadline expires.

"All affected operators are therefore directed to regularize their registration and licensing status with the Authority within seven (7) days from the date of this notice," the notice concluded.