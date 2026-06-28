Editor's Review Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in several areas across five counties on Monday.

Kenya Power has announced scheduled power interruptions in several areas across five counties on Monday, June 29.

In a statement on Sunday, June 28, the company said the planned outages will affect parts of Vihiga, Nyeri, Embu, Kirinyaga, and Meru counties.

In Vihiga County, the outage will affect the Lososi area from 9:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.

The affected areas include Lososi, Mudete Tea Factory, Kaimosi Sawmill, Lusengeli, and adjacent customers.

In Nyeri County, customers in the Ngaini and Gatunganga Market areas will be without electricity from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas are Mahiga Springs, Kiawambigo, Kiangima, Ngaini, Gatiko, Rathithi, Ngaini Market, Ngaini Secondary School, Ngaini Coffee Factory, and Kiangonina.

Others are Gatunai, Kahira-ini, Gatunganga Market, Mukanyaritho, Mikundi Market, Chieni, Maganjo Secondary School, and Hiriga Secondary School.

Hiriga Market, Hiriga Coffee Factory, Manorero, Hiriga 38, Kiahia, Safaricom Boosters, Airtel Boosters, and adjacent customers will also be affected.

File image of Kenya Power technicians

In Embu County, the scheduled maintenance will affect the KTDA Rukuriri area between 8:00 a.m. and 5:00 p.m.

Areas expected to be affected include Makutano Market, Mary Gorretti Girls, Mufu Market, Kigumo Market, Njeruri Market, Kegonge Boys, Kathunguri Market, Iriari Market, Kariru Secondary School, and Gitare Secondary School.

Others are Kiangungi Market, Gatumbi Market, Evurore Coffee Factory, Kiaragana Primary School, Kyeni Hospital, Gakwegori Coffee Factory, and adjacent customers.

In Kirinyaga County, two separate maintenance exercises have been scheduled.

The first will affect the KTDA Rukuriri area from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., with the same affected areas as listed for Embu County: Makutano Market, Mary Gorretti Girls, Mufu Market, Kigumo Market, Njeruri Market, and Kegonge Boys.

Kathunguri Market, Iriari Market, Kariru Secondary School, Gitare Secondary School, Kiangungi Market, Gatumbi Market, Evurore Coffee Factory, Kiaragana Primary School, Kyeni Hospital, Gakwegori Coffee Factory, and adjacent customers will also be affected.

The second outage will affect the AHITI Domba Goat Centre area from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Customers in Goat Center, Nyangati, Ahiti Domba Villages, Kirinyaga Springs, Nguraini Village, Siranga Village, and adjacent customers will be affected.

Meanwhile, in Meru County, power will be interrupted in the Igoji and Kinoro Tea Factory area from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

The affected areas include Igoji Teachers Training College, Igoji Mission, Kinoro Tea Factory, Kinoro Market, Miruriri Secondary School, Igoji Market, Nkugwe Village, Kuiri Coffee Factory, Rigiri Coffee Factory, and Geeto Primary School.

Others are Kiune Primary School, Rai Coffee Factory, Gatangungi Market, Kaira Market, Moaa TBC, Kathigu Market, Mworoga, Kiriti Coffee Factory, Pioneer Education Centre, and PCEA Mbuti Church.

KARI Centre, Kathigiri Primary School, Plot 10, Gikurune Boys, Igoji Boys, Rwarene Primary School, Mweru Market, Kithioko, and adjacent customers will also be affected.