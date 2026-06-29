Editor's Review Missing activist Davis Lichuma has been found alive at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

Activist Davis Lichuma has been found alive days after he went missing.

In a statement on Sunday, June 28 night, the Social Justice Centres Working Group (SJCWG) announced that Lichuma was found at the Kenyatta National Hospital (KNH).

However, SJCWG noted that Lichuma was in a bad shape and was unable to speak at the time he was located at KNH.

“The Social Justice Centres Working Group (SJCWG) wishes to inform the public that Comrade Davis Lichuma has been found alive at Kenyatta National Hospital. While we are relieved that he has been located, we remain deeply concerned about his condition.

“At the time of his discovery, Comrade Lichuma was unable to speak, raising serious concerns about what he may have been subjected to during the period he was missing,” read the statement in part.

File image of activist Davis Lichuma.

The organization has called for transparent investigations into the circumstances surrounding Lichuma's disappearance.

SJCWG further demanded that those behind the alleged abduction of Lichuma be identified and held accountable.

“The fact that Comrade Lichuma has now been found does not erase the grave questions surrounding his disappearance.

“Those who abducted him and any state officers who may have been involved must be identified and held accountable in accordance with the law,” SJCWG stated.

The group thanked human rights defenders, members of the public, and the media who joined efforts to publicize Lichuma's disappearance.

Additionally, SJCWG said its immediate focus is to ensure Lichuma receives urgent medical treatment, legal assistance and adequate protection as he recovers.

“We will continue to monitor his condition closely and stand with his family as they seek truth and justice,” the statement concluded.

This comes after the National Police Service (NPS) acknowledged receiving a report on the disappearance of Lichuma.

The service said the missing report was filed at the Central Police Station in Nairobi.

NPS assured the public that all reports of missing persons will be investigated thoroughly and impartially.

“We guarantee that all reports will be investigated thoroughly, professionally, impartially, and expeditiously, in accordance with the law,” NPS stated.

Earlier, former Chief Justice David Maraga demanded the immediate production of Lichuma.

Speaking during a press briefing, Maraga said the activist went missing following the June 25 Gen Z anniversary procession in Nairobi, the Central Business District (CBD).

“On June 25, we assembled to hold a peaceful procession in Nairobi to commemorate the lives lost during Genz protests the past two years.

“We were violently dispersed, and some of our fellow citizens arrested at Parliament later; some were released with accounts of torture in police hands. One Davis Lichuma is still missing. We demand his production immediately,” said Maraga.

Maraga also demanded an explanation from President William Ruto over the conduct of security agencies during protests.

“Are there killer squads within the government being deployed outside the law to intimidate citizens? We demand a public explanation from President William Ruto,” Maraga stated.