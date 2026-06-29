Editor's Review Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing expansion of the Bunyala Irrigation Scheme.

Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo has issued an update on the ongoing expansion of the Bunyala Irrigation Scheme.

In a statement on Monday, June 29, PS Omollo said the project, which is being implemented under the Lower Nzoia Irrigation Project, is now 62% complete.

“Ongoing expansion works, currently at 62% completion, form part of a broader plan to increase the irrigated area and strengthen Kenya's domestic rice production capacity,” read the statement.

File image of a river at the Bunyala Irrigation Scheme.

PS Omollo highlighted that the project is unlocking more land for irrigation and increasing agricultural productivity across Busia and Siaya counties.

According to the Interior PS, the irrigation scheme has grown from an initial 540-acre pilot project to over 3,200 acres.

“Established in 1969, the scheme has grown from an initial 540-acre pilot project to over 3,200 acres currently under production, supported by more than 14,000 farmers,” he said.

File image of farmers at the Bunyala Irrigation Scheme.

Rice is the flagship crop in the irrigation scheme, with annual production averaging about 10,000 metric tonnes.

PS Omollo also mentioned that the ongoing project has benefited from major infrastructure upgrades, including the transition from costly pump-fed irrigation to a gravity-fed system drawing water from River Nzoia.

“This has improved efficiency, lowered operational costs and enhanced the reliability of water supply, while supporting post-harvest handling through farmer-managed drying and storage facilities that connect producers to markets in Kenya and the wider East African region,” the statement added.

File image of the Bunyala Irrigation Scheme.

This comes a day after PS Omollo gave an update on the Kimira-Oluch Smallholder Farm Improvement Project (KOSFIP).

In a statement on Saturday, June 27, PS Omollo confirmed that so far, 809 hectares of rice have been cultivated and are ready for harvesting.

"The scheme has an estimated production potential of approximately 9,000 hectares. Currently, 809 hectares are under production and ready for harvest, underscoring the significant opportunities that remain for future expansion," he intimated.

File image of rice at the Bunyala Irrigation Scheme.

The Interior PS explained that KOSFIP comprises two interconnected irrigation schemes: Kimira, which draws water from River Kibuon and covers 808 hectares of net irrigable land across 44 blocks, and Oluch, which relies on River Awach Tende and spans 666 hectares across 53 blocks.

"Through extensive canal rehabilitation, the project has reclaimed more than 2,000 acres of previously waterlogged swampland, transforming it into productive agricultural land," he noted.

PS Omollo added that the project has not only strengthened food security but also created jobs and empowered rural communities.

"The project directly benefits more than 3,000 farming households and contributes to food security and economic activity for over 400,000 residents across the larger Nyanza region," Omollo reiterated.