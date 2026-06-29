Editor's Review Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya visited Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi and expressed his support as the legislator continues to recover.

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya visited Kwanza MP Ferdinand Wanyonyi and expressed his support as the legislator continues to recover after suffering a stroke while receiving treatment in India.

In a statement on Monday, June 29, Natembeya said Wanyonyi remains in the thoughts and prayers of the people of Trans Nzoia, while wishing him a full recovery and a return to serving his constituents.

"Today, I visited Hon. Ferdinand Wanyonyi, Member of Parliament for Kwanza Constituency, to personally wish him a speedy recovery," he wrote.

Natembeya reflected on Wanyonyi's contribution to public service, noting that his leadership has had a significant impact on both Kwanza Constituency and Trans Nzoia County.

"Having suffered a stroke while undergoing treatment in India, Hon. Wanyonyi remains in our thoughts and prayers. His dedication to public service and commitment to the people of Kwanza and Trans Nzoia County have left a lasting impact, and we look forward to his full recovery and return to active duty," he added.

File image of George Natembeya and Ferdinand Wanyonyi

Natembeya further conveyed a message of solidarity to the MP, his family, and residents of Kwanza, expressing hope that he will regain his health soon.

"On behalf of the people and leadership of Trans Nzoia County, I extend our deepest solidarity to Hon. Wanyonyi, his family, and the entire Kwanza community. May God grant him strength, healing, and good health in this season," he further said.

This comes weeks after National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetang’ula revealed that Wanyonyi is currently unable to speak.

Speaking while addressing Parliament on Thursday, May 28, Wetang'ula explained that Wanyonyi had previously been flown abroad for specialised treatment after Parliament intervened to support his medical care.

"The Honourable Ferdinand has been having serious health challenges, which Parliament took up, took him to a hospital in India where he underwent treatment, he's come back," he said.

Wetang'ula noted that although Wanyonyi has returned to the country after treatment, he is currently facing speech difficulties and is undergoing therapy in an effort to regain his ability to communicate verbally.

"Unfortunately, currently, Ferdinand has a challenge with his speech and is going through speech therapy, but we thank God that he's back," he stated.

The National Assembly speaker added, "The condition in which Ferdinand is now also challenges the management of Parliament to think about sign language in the proceedings of the House, because as it is now, the vocals of Ferdinand are not working. He can hear what you say, but he's not able to speak back; so sign language at some point will be handy."