Editor's Review Ruto commissioned the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Flyover, which was built at Ksh3.8 billion.

President William Ruto on Monday, June 29, commissioned the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Flyover.

Ruto termed the project a game changer, stating that it would address the traffic congestion crisis in Nairobi, whose ripple effect on the economy could no longer be ignored.

He added that the flyover is a strategic investment in the efficiency, productivity and competitiveness of Kenya's capital city.

"This project removes one of Nairobi's most persistent bottlenecks by separating traffic, improving the safety of motorists and restoring the smooth movement of goods along one of the busiest transport corridors," he stated.

The Head of State expressed gratitude to the Government of Spain, which jointly funded the Ksh3.8 billion project.

An aerial view of the Ngong Road-Naivasha Road Flyover.



Ruto was accompanied by Kenya Urban Roads Authority (KURA) Director General Silas Kinoti, who officially cleared the project to be launched to the public.

Kinoti revealed that the project was completed a year ahead of its scheduled due date to pave the way for the AFCON tournament preparations.

He reiterated that the flyover would provide a long-term solution to the traffic crisis at the junction on Ngong' Road and King'ara Road.

"The new flyover is expected to dramatically improve traffic flow by eliminating the chronic congestion that has long plagued one of the city's busiest intersections.

"The landmark project is set to enhance connectivity, reduce travel time for thousands of motorists, and support economic activity by making movement within the capital faster, safer and more efficient," Sinoti stated

Kinoti disclosed that the contractor would be on site for the next 18 months to conduct regular maintenance works on the road.

Transport Cabinet Secretary Davis Chirchir, Nairobi Governor Johnson Sakaja, Lang'ata MP Felix Jalang'o Odiwuor and Dagoretti South MP John Kiarie accompanied Ruto.

The President reiterated his commitment to streamlining transport in Nairobi. He added that several projects, including the Upper Hill viaduct, were ongoing to realise the dream of an efficient transport system.

The project is also expected to enhance access to key urban facilities, including the Talanta Stadium. Construction works commenced in September 2024 .