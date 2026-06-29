Editor's Review Janet Mbugua has announced her return to television, marking a new chapter in her media career with a health-focused program on NTV.

Janet Mbugua has announced her return to television, marking a new chapter in her media career with a health-focused program on NTV.

The former news anchor revealed that she will be hosting a weekly show dedicated to healthcare, which will air every Sunday at 6 p.m.

In a video on Sunday, June 28, she expressed excitement about the new project and her passion for promoting conversations around health.

"We’re building #HealthyNation on NTV Kenya and we are just getting started!" she wrote.

Mbugua explained that stepping away from mainstream television had allowed her to refocus on work that aligns with her personal interests and long-term goals.

"I am starting a new show this Sunday on NTV at 6 pm. I transitioned, stepped back to come back and do something I can sustain, something along the line that I am really passionate about, which is health," she added.

Mbugua is one of Kenya's most recognizable media personalities, having previously built a successful career as a television news anchor.

File image of Janet Mbugua

Mbugua left NTV’s Fixing the Nation after one year.

Mbugua announced her exit from the morning show on Friday, April 17, when she hosted her final show.

She explained that the decision to exit the show was not easy but was due to personal and professional priorities.

"This is my last fixing the nation show. It’s not an easy decision; it was one that was necessary, and I will absolutely miss this family. Just personal and professional priorities needed me to redirect elsewhere," she stated.

Mbugua also thanked her co-hosts, Eric Latiff and Mariam Bishar, and the rest of the team behind the successes of the morning show.

"As I wrap my time on Fixing the Nation, I want to thank the team, both on and off the air, for the work and consistency that goes into making the show what it is every day," he said.

Meanwhile, Mbugua announced that Fellaris Wambui will replace her as co-host on the Fixing the Nation Show.

"It's my great honour to hand over the baton to Fellaris Wambui. Welcome. We have known your voice for a long time, and it's great that you are now adding to this platform," she added.

Nation Media Group CEO Geoffrey Odundo bid farewell to Mbugua and thanked her for the work she did on the Fixing the Nation show.

"You have done a great job positioning Fixing the Nation for greatness. Please don’t leave. You can come in as a guest. We wish you well and thank you for the great job you have done here. Congratulations and Godspeed," said Odundo.

Mbugua is a renowned media personality and previously worked as a senior news anchor at Citizen TV.

The 42-year-old started her career at Capital FM before moving to ETV in Johannesburg, South Africa, and later joined the Royal Media Services.