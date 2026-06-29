Editor's Review The Office of the Ombudsman has cautioned government officials and public institutions against blocking citizens from official social media accounts.

The Office of the Ombudsman has cautioned government officials and public institutions against blocking citizens from official social media accounts.

The statement came after a Kenyan social media user questioned why the National Police Service (NPS) had allegedly blocked them from accessing its official social media account.

"I don't understand why the National Police Service would block a Kenya citizen on social media, a government institution which is supposed to give security," the user said.

Responding to the concern, the Office of the Ombudsman stressed that official social media pages are public communication channels and should remain open to all citizens seeking information from government institutions.

"When public institutions use social media to communicate official information, those platforms become important channels for public access to information and services. As such, they should remain accessible to all Kenyans," the Office said.

File image of Office of the Ombudsman Chairperson Charles Dulo

Meanwhile, NPS has responded to allegations circulating on mainstream and social media concerning enforced disappearances and torture.

In a statement on Sunday, June 28, the service assured the public that it takes such claims seriously and remains committed to accountability, transparency, and the protection of human rights.

"The National Police Service (NPS) has noted allegations circulating in mainstream and social media regarding enforced disappearances and torture," the statement read.

NPS urged anyone with information relating to such claims to come forward, saying investigations can only be undertaken effectively when reports are formally made.

"As a Service committed to accountability and transparency, we take these claims seriously. We therefore urge anyone with information or specific allegations of enforced disappearance, torture, or other human rights violations to report the matter immediately at the nearest police station," the statement added.

NPS also confirmed that it has received a report concerning a missing person identified as Davis Lichuma, noting that the case was reported at Central Police Station in Nairobi.

"Furthermore, we acknowledge receipt of a report of a missing person, namely Davis Lichuma, which was made at Central Police Station in Nairobi," the statement further read.

NPS assured the public that all reported cases would undergo thorough investigations conducted in line with legal procedures and professional policing standards.

"We guarantee that all reports will be investigated thoroughly, professionally, impartially, and expeditiously, in accordance with the law," the statement noted.