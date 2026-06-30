Editor's Review Teachers have been warned against a fake recruitment notice circulating on social media claiming that TSC has announced thousands of teaching vacancies.

Teachers have been warned against a fake recruitment notice circulating on social media claiming that the Teachers Service Commission (TSC) has announced thousands of teaching vacancies for primary, junior and secondary schools.

The poster, which has been widely shared online, purports to advertise the replacement of teachers who exited service.

It also claims TSC is recruiting 12,632 teachers on permanent and pensionable terms, with an application deadline of July 20, 2026.

However, a warning accompanying the circulating poster has dismissed the advert as false.

"Please be aware that the above circulating information on this poster is fake!" TSC wrote.

Members of the public, particularly aspiring teachers, are being urged not to rely on unofficial recruitment advertisements shared on social media.

File image of Acting TSC CEO Evaleen Mitei

This comes days after TSC addressed reports circulating on social media claiming that headteachers and principals could be exempted from classroom teaching duties.

The claims emerged from a widely shared post alleging that the commission had received a proposal seeking to relieve school heads of teaching responsibilities to enable them to focus entirely on the management and implementation of the Competency-Based Education (CBE) curriculum.

However, in a statement on Wednesday, June 10, TSC clarified that the information being circulated online is misleading and should not be treated as a position of the commission.

"Reference is made to the above circulating poster. Please note that the information is misleading and fake," TSC said.

Prior to that, TSC had addressed concerns over widely shared posters claiming changes to hardship allowance classifications and secondary school subject combinations.

In a brief statement on Wednesday, April 22, the commission dismissed the claims and termed the information as false.

"Reference is made to the two circulating posters regarding Hardship Allowance Reclassifications and Secondary School Subject Combinations. Please note that the information is not only misleading but fake," the statement read.

TSC further urged teachers and stakeholders to verify any information through its official communication platforms to avoid being misled by unofficial sources.

"You are always advised to rely on official communication relayed through the TSC official channels i.e. TSC Website([www.tsc.go.ke](http://www.tsc.go.ke)); Facebook (TSC KENYA) and X (@TSC_KE)," the statement added.