Editor's Review Laura Wesonga was shot during a police operation in Marachi Estate.

Busia Governor Paul Otuoma has called for an independent investigation into the fatal shooting of a woman during a police operation in Busia Town.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, the governor announced the death of Laura Wesonga, who was shot during a police operation in Marachi Estate.

Otuoma expressed sympathy with the victim's family and insisted that those responsible should be held accountable if found to have acted outside the law.

The governor mourned the deceased and conveyed his condolences to those affected.

"I am deeply saddened by the tragic death of Ms. Laura Wesonga, who was fatally shot during a police operation in Marachi Estate, Busia Town, yesterday evening. This loss of life is heartbreaking and I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family, friends and the entire community during this difficult time," he wrote.

Otuoma said he had received a briefing indicating that the operation targeted a criminal gang known as "Jobless" following a confrontation with police officers.

However, he noted that the actions of suspected criminals should not tarnish the reputation of residents living in the area.

"I have been briefed that the incident occurred during a confrontation between the police and a criminal gang operating under the name "Jobless." Marachi Estate is home to hardworking, peace-loving residents, and it would be unfair for the criminal actions of a few individuals to define the character of the entire community," he added.

File image of Busia Governor Paul Otuoma

While acknowledging the need for police to combat crime, Otuoma maintained that operations must always prioritize the safety of innocent members of the public.

"While criminality must be confronted firmly and decisively, law enforcement operations must always be conducted with the highest regard for the safety of innocent members of the public. It is deeply concerning that an innocent life was lost in the course of the operation," he further said.

Otuoma further demanded a swift investigation by the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA), saying any officer found to have violated the law or established policing standards should face appropriate action.

"I therefore call upon the Independent Policing Oversight Authority (IPOA) to undertake a prompt, independent, and thorough investigation into this incident and ensure that any officer found to have acted outside the law or established policing standards is taken to task," he noted.

At the same time, Otuoma urged security agencies to continue tackling criminal gangs through professional, intelligence-led policing while safeguarding innocent lives.

"At the same time, I urge our security agencies to continue embracing professional, intelligence-led policing that prioritises lawful arrests and the protection of innocent lives while dealing firmly with criminal elements," he concluded.

This comes weeks after the Ministry of Interio disclosed that fewer than 600 police officers currently have active cases before IPOA.

The revelation emerged on Wednesday, June 17, during a meeting held at Harambee House between Interior Principal Secretary Raymond Omollo and a delegation from IPOA led by Vice Chairperson Anne Wanjiku and Chief Executive Officer Elema Halake.

"Less than 600 police officers out of the more than 110,000 currently serving have active cases before the Independent Policing Oversight Authority," the ministry said in a statement.

During the engagement, IPOA officials briefed Omollo on the authority’s ongoing work, including the development of standard operating procedures intended to ensure public interest cases are handled more promptly.

The team also outlined plans for an Alternative Dispute Resolution policy to address administrative complaints that are not criminal in nature and which constitute the majority of police-related matters reported to the authority.

The meeting further noted that proposed amendments to the IPOA Act are under review, with the aim of expanding the Authority’s mandate and strengthening its oversight role.