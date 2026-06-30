Editor's Review NCA has issued a fresh notice to all local contractors, announcing the opening of the renewal window for annual practicing licences for the 2026/2027 financial year.

The National Construction Authority (NCA) has issued a fresh notice to all local contractors, announcing the opening of the renewal window for annual practicing licences for the 2026/2027 financial year.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 30, the authority urged contractors to complete the renewal process within the specified period.

"The National Construction Authority [NCA] is a State Corporation established under the National Construction Authority Act 2011, with overall mandate for overseeing the construction industry and coordinating its development.

"The Authority wishes to notify all local contractors that the renewal window for the 2026/2027 financial year commences on 1st July, 2026 to 31st July, 2026," the notice read.

NCA reminded those who have not met the required professional training threshold that they must first comply with the mandatory Continuous Professional Development (CPD) requirements before applying for their licences.

"The Authority further wishes to inform contractors who may not have attended training in the financial year 2025/2026 that it is mandatory to accrue 10 Continuous Professional Development (CPD) points by attending an NCA or NCA accredited CPD seminar for one to apply for their annual practicing license as per Regulation 14 of the NCA Regulations 2014.

"The training calendar and registration link are on the NCA website and can be accessed via the following link; https://nca.go.ke/contractor-training-calender," the notice added.

File image of a National Construction Authority (NCA) office

This comes a week after the National Environment Management Authority (NEMA) directed the Kenya Producer Responsibility Organization (KEPRO) to review its proposed Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) fee structure through a consultative process involving key stakeholders across the value chain.

In a statement on Friday, June 26, the authority said its Director General had instructed KEPRO to organize a validation workshop before proceeding with the proposed fee structure.

"NEMA Director General Mamo B. Mamo, EBS has directed Kenya Producer Responsibility Organization (KEPRO) to convene a validation workshop involving their relevant value chain actors to build consensus on the proposed EPR fee structure in line with the Sustainable Waste Management (Extended Producer Responsibility) Regulations, 2024," the statement read.

NEMA explained that Kenya has already been implementing the Extended Producer Responsibility regulations, which place responsibility on producers for managing waste generated from their products after consumption.

"NEMA has been implementing EPR regulations that obligates manufacturers and importers to manage the entire lifecycle of their products including post-consumer waste directly or through Producer Responsibility Organizations (PROs)," the statement added.

According to NEMA, the EPR fee is designed to finance activities associated with the proper handling of post-consumer waste, including collection, transportation, recycling, recovery, and environmentally sound disposal.

However, NEMA raised concerns over the continued collection of EPR fees under what it described as a non-compliant framework, saying the practice has slowed the realization of the objectives set out under the regulations.

"The EPR fee is meant to facilitate collection, transportation, recovery, recycling and environmentally sound management of post-consumer waste. Therefore, continued collection of EPR fees by KEPRO under non-compliant framework has hindered this initiative and undermines objectives of EPR regulations," the statement further read.