Editor's Review NTSA Director General Nashon Kondiwa has announced that the authority is planning to license 70 private vehicle inspection centers across the country.

The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) Director General Nashon Kondiwa has announced that the authority is planning to license 70 private vehicle inspection centers across the country.

Speaking on Tuesday, June 30, Kondiwa said the authority is currently mapping out the country for private investors to set up motor vehicle inspection centers.

The NTSA Director General noted that each county will have a private vehicle inspection center.

He also said 10 centers will be set up along the Northern Transport Corridor, which runs from Mombasa to Malaba.

Kondiwa mentioned that Nairobi and Mombasa counties are special and will get 10 and 3 additional inspection centers, respectively.

File image of an NTSA Inspection center.

“We are mapping out the country for private investors in the motor vehicle inspection centers. First, we will make sure that there is an inspection center in every county. We know the transport corridors like the counties in the northern corridor from Mombasa to Malaba; we will have 10 inspection centers, making the number of centers 57.

“Nairobi and Mombasa are special. Nairobi is home to 60 percent of the vehicles, and Mombasa is the logistics gateway. Nairobi, we may add another 10, and Mombasa another 3. That will give you a total of 70 private inspection centers,” said Kondiwa.

The NTSA Director General explained that the private vehicle inspection centers will be integrated with the authority's registry.

According to Kondiwa, once a motorist completes a vehicle inspection at any of the accredited centers, the data will automatically be transmitted to NTSA's system.

“The inspection centers will be privately owned, though operating from NTSA’s registry because we want when you finish your inspection, that data is available in NTSA,” Kondiwa added.

This comes after DAP-K party leader Eugene Wamalwa announced that the opposition will move to court to challenge the plan to introduce annual inspections for private motor vehicles older than four years.

Speaking during an interview on Monday, June 29, Wamalwa said the opposition has instructed lawyer Ndegwa Njiru to move to court and file a petition against NTSA.

Wamalwa argued that the proposed annual inspection will heavily burden motorists who are already struggling with the high cost of living.

“We are going to court to challenge the practicability and the illegality of this policy. I have seen them now giving in to pressure, backing down, but we are still going to court to challenge it.

“We have instructed our lawyer, Ndegwa Njiru, to be in court to challenge that regulation. Kenyans are stretched, I mean, how much more do you think Kenyans can take?” Wamalwa posed.