Editor's Review The agency said the ongoing exercise is aimed at ensuring all affected land parcels and properties are accurately identified before the project advances.

Kenya Railways has announced that the land acquisition process for the proposed Kisumu Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) Terminus is progressing steadily through a joint exercise with the National Land Commission (NLC).

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, the agency said the ongoing exercise is aimed at ensuring all affected land parcels and properties are accurately identified before the project advances.

Kenya Railways said the joint team is currently undertaking ground verification as part of the land acquisition process.

"Our joint field team is carrying out comprehensive ground verification to ensure every affected land parcel and property is accurately identified and documented," the statement read.

Kenya Railways explained that engaging directly with affected landowners and validating information on-site is an important step in guaranteeing that the exercise is conducted accurately.

"By engaging directly with affected persons and validating information on-site, the team is ensuring that no critical detail is overlooked, fostering a process that is transparent, efficient, and fair to all stakeholders," the statement added

Kenya Railways added that the careful verification process demonstrates its commitment to implementing the Kisumu SGR Terminus project responsibly.

"This meticulous approach reflects our commitment to delivering the project responsibly - balancing the need for timely infrastructure development with the protection of the rights and interests of every affected person," the statement further read.

File image of Kenya Railways and National Land Commission (NLC) officials engaging locals

Kenya Railways further noted that the collaboration between Kenya Railways and the National Land Commission is expected to support the successful delivery of the project.

"Through continued collaboration and dedication on the ground, we are laying the foundation for a successful project that will enhance regional connectivity and unlock new economic opportunities for the people of Kisumu and beyond," the statement concluded.

This comes weeks after the government unveiled plans for a transformation of Nairobi's commuter rail system through a new infrastructure programme that seeks to modernise transport services within the city and surrounding metropolitan areas.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 2, Kenya Railways said the initiative, which will be implemented through a partnership with the World Bank, forms part of the Kenya Urban Mobility Improvement Project (KUMIP).

According to the corporation, the project is expected to go beyond railway operations by also targeting urban planning, institutional reforms, and improved accessibility to transport hubs.

"The project objective is to improve urban mobility within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area and land use planning along the identified commuter corridors.

"The project will support urban policy formulation, institutional strengthening, and improvement of commuter rail services, station access roads and transit-oriented development (TOD) around railway stations," the notice read.

Among the key projects proposed under KUMIP is the development of the Nairobi Central Station-Thika commuter line alongside the electrification of the entire Nairobi commuter railway network.

The project will also include acquisition of electric and diesel-powered trainsets, development of maintenance workshops, construction of station access roads, expansion of multi-modal transport connections, and establishment of manufacturing facilities for railway spare parts and concrete sleepers.

Other planned developments include construction of the Likoni Road over Railway Bridge and the acquisition of railway maintenance rolling stock, including locomotives, hopper wagons, and low loaders.

Kenya Railways says the implementation process will involve collaboration with multiple institutions and county governments within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area.

"Kenya Railways Corporation in conjunction with other implementing agencies and County Governments within the Nairobi Metropolitan Area will spearhead the implementation of the project activities," the statement added.

The corporation also confirmed that procurement processes for the project will follow World Bank guidelines.

"The procurement of the project activities will follow the World Bank Procurement Regulations for Investment Projects Financing (IPF) Borrowers," the statement further read.