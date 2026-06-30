Editor's Review The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced the rollout of a new digital licensing system for selected customs-controlled vehicles.

The Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) has announced the rollout of a new digital licensing system for selected customs-controlled vehicles.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, the agency said the new system, which takes effect from Wednesday, July 1, will see applications for Transit Goods (C28) licences and Vehicles/Vessels Conveying Other Goods Under Customs Control (C40) licences processed electronically through the Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) and the Integrated Customs Management System (ICMS).

"Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) notifies the general public that all Licences for Transit Goods (C28) and Licences for Vehicles/Vessels Conveying Other Goods Under Customs Control (C40) will be processed through Regional Electronic Cargo Tracking System (RECTS) and Integrated Customs Management System (ICMS) with effect from 1st July, 2026," the statement read.

According to KRA, under the new arrangement, applicants will be required to register on the RECTS platform before submitting their applications.

They must provide several documents, including the motor vehicle log book, a valid insurance certificate, a COMESA Yellow Card or insurance cover for foreign-registered motor vehicles, and a photograph of the truck and trailer with the registration numbers clearly visible.

KRA said applicants whose requests are approved will receive their licences electronically after paying the required fees.

"The successful applicants will receive the automated licence on their registered email after payment of the requisite fees. The automated licence can be verified using the provided QR Code," the statement added.

File image of long-distance trucks

KRA also outlined the process for first-time applicants who have not yet created RECTS profiles.

"First time applicants without RECTS Profiles shall seek registration by visiting the Cargo Monitoring Unit on 13th Floor, Times Tower or Email [email protected] or the nearest Rapid Response Unit at Mazeras, Taru, Voi, Emali, Sameer, Naivasha, Nakuru, Kericho, Eldoret, Bungoma, Kisumu, Kitale, Kainuk, Lodwar, Kakuma or Marsabit," the statement further read.

KRA said the registration centres have been designated to assist applicants in creating RECTS profiles before they can submit licence applications online.

It clarified that the new digital process applies to all new licence applications for 2026 as well as renewal applications for 2027 and beyond.

The authority also cautioned that submitting an application does not automatically guarantee approval, noting that every application will undergo internal verification to confirm the accuracy of the information provided before a licence is issued.

In addition, KRA confirmed that all manual licences issued before the rollout of the digital system will remain valid until December 31, 2026, allowing existing licence holders time to transition to the new platform.

The tax authority further reminded taxpayers that it will not accept responsibility for payments that are not received, credited, and validated in the appropriate KRA accounts.

This comes a day after KRA responded to reports from taxpayers experiencing difficulties accessing its online platforms.

In a brief statement on Monday, June 29, the tax agency said all its systems remain functional and that users encountering challenges should try alternative methods before attempting to access the services again.

"Kindly note that all our systems are working seamlessly. Kindly try using a different browser or give it some time before you can try again," the agency wrote.

Prior to that, KRA had urged taxpayers who are yet to submit their 2025 Income Tax Returns to do so before the filing deadline expires at midnight on Tuesday, June 30.

The tax authority thanked the millions of taxpayers who have already fulfilled their filing obligations and encouraged those who have not yet filed to avoid waiting until the final hours to complete the process.

KRA noted that the deadline will not be extended under any circumstances, reminding taxpayers that all returns must be filed by June 30 as required by law.