Editor's Review The Ministry of Sports has issued a fresh update on the construction of the 10,000-seater Voi Stadium, saying the project is steadily progressing.

The Ministry of Sports has issued a fresh update on the construction of the 10,000-seater Voi Stadium, saying the project is steadily progressing.

In a statement on Tuesday, June 30, Sports Principal Secretary Elijah Mwangi said the stadium is being developed as a modern sports facility that will not only provide world-class infrastructure but also help identify and nurture sporting talent.

"The 10,000-seater Voi Stadium at Vindo is gradually turning into a landmark sporting arena; a facility designed to redefine sports development and unlock the immense talent in Taita-Taveta County and the greater Coast region," he wrote.

Mwangi noted that the stadium is being equipped with facilities that meet the standards expected of a premier sports complex.

"The facility will feature a standard football pitch, an eight-lane athletics track, fully equipped changing rooms, a VIP pavilion, spacious spectator terraces, and other top amenities befitting a premier sports complex," he added.

Beyond sports, Mwangi said the strategic location of the stadium is expected to contribute to economic growth by attracting sporting events and visitors to the region.

"Its strategic location will improve access to quality sporting infrastructure, stimulate sports tourism and position Voi as a vibrant destination for major regional, national, and international competitions," he further said.

Mwnagi added that the new stadium will work alongside existing sports facilities in the county to create a stronger network for talent development and youth empowerment.

"The stadium will complement existing facilities, including the Dawson Mwanyumba Stadium in Wundanyi, creating a robust network of sporting infrastructure that will strengthen talent identification, nurture excellence, and expand opportunities for young people across the county," he noted.

Mwangi said the completion of the project will place Taita-Taveta among the counties capable of hosting high-profile sporting events.

"Upon completion, Taita-Taveta will proudly join the growing league of counties with the capacity to host top-tier sporting events, reinforcing the Coast region's emergence as one of Kenya's premier sporting destinations," he concluded.

File image of Voi Stadium in Taita Taveta County

This comes a day after the Ministry of Sports issued an update on the construction of the 10,000-seater Ol Kalou Stadium in Nyandarua County.

In an update on Monday, June 29, Mwangi described the project as a transformative investment that will boost sports development, tourism, youth empowerment, and economic growth in the region.

The ministry said the facility is being developed to international standards and will play a significant role in positioning Nyandarua County as one of Kenya's leading sporting destinations once completed.

"The 10,000-seater Ol Kalou Stadium in Nyandarua County stands as a transformative investment and a cornerstone in accelerating sports development across the region and beyond," the statement read.

According to the ministry, the stadium is being designed with modern facilities capable of hosting major sporting competitions and other large-scale events.

"Designed to be a top sporting infrastructure, the facility will feature a standard football pitch, an eight-lane tartan athletics track, a dedicated VIP warm-up track, fully equipped changing rooms, modern spectator terraces, and ample parking," the statement added.

The government further stated that the completed facility will elevate Nyandarua's status within Kenya's sporting landscape by providing infrastructure capable of accommodating competitions at different levels.

"Upon completion, the stadium will firmly position Nyandarua among Kenya's premier sporting destinations with the capacity to host major national, regional, and international sporting events," the statement further read.

Beyond sporting activities, the ministry said the stadium is expected to drive tourism and attract a wide range of events that will benefit the county's economy.

"Beyond sports, the magnificent Ol Kalou Stadium will unlock the immense sports tourism potential of the breathtaking Nyandarua County. It is poised to attract elite sporting competitions, cultural festivals, music concerts, and other high-profile events, further elevating the county's reputation as a vibrant hub of talent, culture, and entertainment," the statement noted.

In addition, the government said the stadium will become a key facility for identifying and developing sporting talent, particularly among young athletes from Nyandarua County and the wider Central Kenya region.

"Once complete, the stadium will play a pivotal role in advancing the Government's talent identification and development agenda, providing young athletes from Nyandarua and the wider Central Kenya region with a world-class platform to nurture their abilities and pursue excellence," the statement added.