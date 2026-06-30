Editor's Review Gachagua claimed that the journalist behind 'Ruto's Gallery of Lies' was being trailed by security operatives.

Former Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua on Tuesday, June 30, slammed President William Ruto over his attacks on the Standard Media Group.

Gachagua accused Ruto of trying to undermine the independence of the media house following his bare-knuckle attacks on the Standard Newspaper and former Baringo Senator Gideon Moi.

He stated that the Head of State's recent bashing of the media is characteristic of every unpopular regime whenever the country heads into a General Election.

The DCP Leader claimed that the President was not particularly pleased with one of the programmes aired by the media house.

"This was after a series of uncomfortable stories about this regime, and more painfully to him was the story on 'William Ruto's Gallery of Lies'. This attack is an open defiance of truth and is a total war on the freedom of the media as stipulated under Article 34 of our Constitution.

A file photo of Rigathi Gachagua

"William Ruto, the media does not live under your mercy or privilege. If you think the media is your enemy, you are mistaken; wait for August 10 next year," Gachagua stated.

The ex-DP claimed that the journalist behind the expose was allegedly placed on the radar of security operatives, and warned that the President would be held responsible if anything happened to her.

"I am aware that the journalist who did this story, Vera Moraa, is being trailed by security forces for 24 hours, every day, and if anything happens to Vera, William Ruto must be held to account," he stated.

Gachagua further condemned the public attack and humiliation of Kameme FM journalists Muthoni Wa Kirumba and Gatonye Wa Mbugua by those in the political class and state operatives.

He rallied journalists to stick together and protect one another in the face of attacks from the Kenya Kwanza Government. The DCP leader petitioned them not to be intimidated into compromising their journalistic standards.

He further warned Ruto against trying to economically blackmail local media houses through the government advertising agency'

Gachagua's statement came days after Ruto accused The Standard of targeting his government through negative publicity and propaganda. The President further accused the media house of blackmail.

In response, the Standard Media Group challenged the President to produce evidence of the alleged blackmail and asked him to remit money owed to the company in unpaid advertisement revenue.