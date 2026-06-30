Editor's Review Safaricom has warned customers against using a fraudulent website claiming to be linked to its Ziidi Trader platform.

Safaricom has warned customers against using a fraudulent website claiming to be linked to its Ziidi Trader platform.

In a notice on Tuesday, June 30, the telecommunications company clarified that the website in question is not affiliated with Safaricom.

"Please note that the website https://ziiditrader.com/ is not a legal or official website, and it has no association with Safaricom," the notice read.

Safaricom cautioned customers against disclosing sensitive information to the fake website, emphasizing that official services are only available through its application.

"Do not share your personal details, phone number, M-PESA PIN, or bank information. The official and authorized Ziidi Trader platform can be securely accessed through My OneApp," the notice added.

File image of Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

This comes months after Safaricom issued a public apology following complaints from users over the performance of its My OneApp.

In a statement on Thursday, April 16, the telco acknowledged that the rollout did not meet expectations and admitted to delivering a subpar user experience.

"To our customers, we owe you a sincere apology over the new My OneApp. We are sorry for giving you a poor experience," the statement read.

Safaricom conceded that many users encountered difficulties accessing and navigating the app, prompting an urgent internal review and response.

The company noted that the issues were more pronounced among roaming and diaspora users, as well as those whose devices automatically updated to the new version of the app.

"Many of you have experienced challenges while accessing the app and when you did, the experience fell short. Particularly, to our roaming and diaspora customers who have had more challenges logging into the new app, and for those who had auto-updates settings on their phones and were automatically moved to the new My OneApp. This is not what we promised, and for that we are sorry," the statement added.

Safaricom defended the original intention behind the My OneApp, stating that it was designed to unify services and enhance user convenience and overall experience.

"We built My OneApp to serve you better, bringing all Safaricom services into one place, with simple journeys, improved security and offering a better customer experience," the statement further read.

However, Safaricom admitted that user feedback has shown a clear gap between expectations and delivery, assuring customers that their concerns are being taken seriously and acted upon with urgency.

"We have gathered all the feedback, and we are treating your concerns with urgency. Our teams are working around the clock to resolve the issues you have raised, so that whether you are in Kenya or abroad, you can seamlessly access and use My OneApp," the statement concluded.